WTO panel issues ruling on US compliance with Spanish olive duties ruling

FILE PHOTO: An olive tree field is seen in the outskirts of Teba

BERLIN (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Tuesday issued a ruling on the United States' compliance with a ruling on Spanish olive duties.

The compliance panel recommended that the US bring its measures into conformity with its obligations under the 1994 General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) and the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures.

But the panel declined to recommend that the US revoke its countervailing duty order and to cease imposing countervailing duties as requested by the EU.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)