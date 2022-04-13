U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

WTO panel largely backs Mexico in row with Costa Rica over avocados

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Avocados for sale are seen at a street market, in Mexico City

ZURICH (Reuters) -A World Trade Organization panel has largely sided with Mexico in a dispute with Costa Rica over import restrictions on Mexican avocados, a report released on Wednesday showed, with Costa Rica saying it accepted the decision.

The panel found that the sanitary risk assessment presented by Costa Rica lacked sufficient scientific basis. Some of Mexico's additional claims were dismissed or were not reviewed by the panel.

Mexico had complained in 2017 that Costa Rica was improperly restricting the import of fresh avocados, and a dispute settlement panel has been considering the case since 2019.

Costa Rica's government said in a statement following the decision that it accepted the outcome, and that it would be "analysing possible alternatives" to be able to comply with the decision.

Costa Rica's agricultural and livestock minister, Renato Alvarado, said he had given instructions "to prepare the necessary adjustments to the phytosanitary protection measures related to avocado imports, in order to comply with our obligations in the framework of multilateral trade."

(Reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich; Additional reporting by Alvaro Murillo in San Jose;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Lisa Shumaker)

  • Here's Why One of Etsy's Latest Moves May Be Worth Billions

    Etsy's (NASDAQ: ETSY) earnings already were starting to take off before the pandemic. The marketplace for handmade goods posted double-digit growth in revenue, gross merchandise sales (GMS), and profit for the full year 2019. Etsy completed the operation last year.

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • Cisco Is Breaking Key Support: Here's Our Strategy and Price Targets

    In a scan of "stocks on the move" Tuesday I noticed that Cisco Systems was in the midst of breaking a key support area. CSCO had bounced off of the $52 area a number of times in the past several months so I searched around for a catalyst for a break of this support level.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Buying and holding solid companies for the long run is a recipe for success in the stock market as such a strategy allows investors to benefit from the power of compounding while helping them ride disruptive trends in various industries. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have delivered terrific returns to investors over the past decade, beating the broader stock market handsomely. AMD has taken advantage of the booming demand for chips that are used in several applications ranging from computers to gaming consoles to data centers.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Delta reports Q1 loss, raises guidance amid ‘all time high’ demand

    Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian discusses the company's first quarter performance, customer demand amid higher fuel prices and outlook

  • Russia’s Oil Industry, Linchpin of Economy, Feels Sting of Ukraine War Disruptions

    Refiners are trimming output and in some cases closing down because of falling demand at home and abroad.

  • Australia's Lynas posts record revenue on strong demand for rare earths

    Demand for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), among the most important minerals that Lynas mines, has soared in recent years as countries and companies pivot towards cleaner energy to tackle climate change. Rare earths are also used in a wide range of goods including iPhones and laptops. "The market price for NdPr continued to strengthen during the March quarter and our customers continue to advise that demand for rare earths remains strong, particularly in automotive industry," Chief Executive Officer Amanda Lacaze said in a statement.

  • GM and Ford Join Tesla in Race to Secure EV Battery Material Supplies

    Ford, GM, and Tesla are trying to secure critical materials for EV batteries, particularly as prices rise.

  • Starbucks Competitors: Top 3 Starbucks Rivals

    Starbucks has experienced phenomenal growth and success. Learn more about Starbucks competitors and where the company stands in relation to them.

  • General Motors Agrees to Buy Battery Metal Cobalt From Glencore

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. struck a deal to buy cobalt from Glencore Plc, the top supplier of the key battery material, as car companies around the world seek to secure supplies amid worries about possible future shortages.Most Read from BloombergMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsU.S. Inf

  • Airlines: 'Costs are going up and fares are going up,' analyst says

    What's going on with airline prices? Well, just about everything, according to Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Top Wheat Buyer's Latest Tender Shows Huge Cost of Buying Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Top wheat buyer Egypt’s latest purchase laid bare the eye-watering costs importers face as the Ukraine war upends the global grains trade.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among Four Crypto Tokens Listed on RobinhoodThe countr

  • Honda revs up EV plans, Meta pilots selling virtual goods, Warren Buffett took 2 weeks to buy Alleghany

    Notable business headlines include Japanese automaker Honda planning to release 30 EV models globally by 2030, Facebook parent company Meta announces that it will allow creators to sell virtual goods in the metaverse, and Berkshire Hathaway’s $11.6 billion Alleghany deal.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook warns against antitrust legislation at privacy conference

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Tim Cook’s speech warning against antitrust legislation at IAPP’s 2022 Global Privacy Summit.

  • Why Schlumberger and Other Oil Services Firms Are Early in Their Comeback Story

    Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson sees large upside for the industry with oil prices expected to remain high.

  • Oil Rises as Tight Supply Outweighs Bearish Demand Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose above $102 with traders seeing a global supply deficit even as the International Energy Agency lowered its global demand growth estimates because of China’s renewed lockdowns. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among F