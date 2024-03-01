WTO Extends Moratorium on E-Commerce Tariffs for Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- The World Trade Organization agreed to extend a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs after marathon negotiations in Abu Dhabi, while failing to secure agreements on other key trade issues including a crackdown on agriculture and fisheries subsidies.

Speaking at the closing session, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called the WTO a “source of resilience” amid a world in geopolitical turmoil and encouraged negotiators to continue discussions on their unfinished business.

As the talks wrapped up past midnight after 16 hours of talks on Friday, the last-minute deal on the e-commerce moratorium was the most important breakthrough. It was also a surprise to some observers who heard European Union officials signal just minutes before a tentative pact was announced that the week-long negotiations were headed for failure.

At the same time, falling short on agricultural and fisheries deals may renew criticism that the nearly 30-year-old WTO is incapable of securing a consensus among its 166 members as the global economy fragments into geopolitical blocs and wars in Ukraine and Gaza disrupt international trade.

India, Indonesia and South Africa had signaled their opposition to renewing the e-commerce moratorium, but supported it in the end. They’re among countries worried about losing control of data flows, as well as the market dominance of US Big Tech companies.

About 25% of all global trade is now conducted digitally and it’s expected to continue to rise faster than traditional goods trade over the next decade. The problem the WTO faces is some governments want the authority to collect customs duties from a growing sectors of online commerce and data flows. Business groups warned allowing the moratorium to lapse would cause widespread uncertainty and raise costs.

“It’s a relief to see the moratorium survive by the skin of its teeth,” said Tiffany Smith, vice president of global trade policy at the National Foreign Trade Council in Washington. “Its collapse would be a significant blow to the rules-based trading system.”

Negotiations went beyond their scheduled end on Thursday night as India found itself at the center of the most contentious discussions. Delegates said the world’s most populous nation was blocking a deal on the e-commerce moratorium unless it received one of its main goals — concessions on subsidies for their farmers to meet their domestic food security needs.

