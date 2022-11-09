U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

WTTC announces Ban Ki-Moon former United Nations Secretary-General as first keynote speaker for its Global Summit

·2 min read

Ban Ki-Moon is the first keynote speaker announced for the 22nd Global Summit in Saudi Arabia

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) unveils Ban Ki-Moon as its first major speaker for its upcoming Global Summit in Saudi Arabia, taking place between November 28 and December 1.

Ban Ki-Moon served as the eighth UN Secretary-General from 2007 to 2016. During his tenure, he championed sustainable development, climate change and gender equality at the top of the UN agenda.

He served as South Korean Foreign Minister from 2004 to 2006 and now serves as Deputy Chair of The Elders.

Ban will be spearheading the esteemed group of industry leaders that will gather with key government representatives from across the globe to align their efforts to support the sector's recovery and move beyond to a safer, more resilient, inclusive and sustainable Travel & Tourism sector.

Taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from November 28 to December 1, the global tourism body's highly anticipated Global Summit is the most influential Travel & Tourism event in the calendar.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: "Ban Ki-Moon has spent his eminent career in public service, inspiring international cooperation, and peace, and advocating for sustainable development.

"It is a pleasure to have such an influential speaker confirmed for our Global Summit in Riyadh.

"Our event will bring together many of the world's most powerful people in Travel & Tourism to discuss and secure its long-term future, which is critical to economies and employment around the world."

To view the full list of speakers confirmed so far, please click here.

For further information and for media wishing to attend the Global Summit, please contact the WTTC Press Office at press.office@wttc.org

About the World Travel & Tourism Council

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the global travel & tourism private sector. Members include 200 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world's leading travel & tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries. For more than 30 years, WTTC has been committed to raising the awareness of governments and the public of the economic and social significance of the travel & tourism sector.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wttc-announces-ban-ki-moon-former-united-nations-secretary-general-as-first-keynote-speaker-for-its-global-summit-301673164.html

SOURCE World Travel & Tourism Council

    It was a rough fiscal fourth quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Disney's direct-to-consumer streaming business rose a mere 8%. It also didn't help Disney's bottom line that the streaming segment saw its operating loss more than double, soaring 134% over the past year.

    Consumers are tired of how Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and other companies display their pricing and some folks in Washington, D.C., are trying to do something about it. The fees on Airbnb are arguably the worst part of the experience. Airbnb reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Nov. 1.

    You still have time to say goodbye, but a a major Sin City transaction is about to close that will bring a major change on the Strip.

    Online Travel This Week Ten years ago this week, on November 9, 2012, the Priceline Group (today’s Booking Holdings) announced a deal to acquire Kayak, the Connecticut-based metasearch engine, which had been a public company for less than four months. “A bomb just dropped in the online travel world: Priceline the world’s largest travel company, […]

    Shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) fell 17% on Tuesday after the travel website operator's profits fell short of investors' expectations. Tripadvisor's revenue surged 51% year over year to $459 million in the third quarter. The gains were driven in part by Viator, the company's sightseeing tours and day trips site, which saw revenue soar 138% to $174 million.

    Shares of major cruise-line stocks Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL) were rallying today, up 4.1%, 3.1%, and 2.7%, respectively, as of 2:22 p.m. EDT. Perhaps more important, however, was the company reaching certain profitability milestones for the first time following the pandemic. The company achieved the profitability milestone through solid 82% occupancy plus a 14% increase in revenue per passenger.

    Some customers complained of dirt and mould in their rooms.

    Norwegian Cruise Line grew its occupancy level despite increasing its pricing in the third quarter. The cruise company expects it will fill its ships in 2023 even with higher pricing and uncertain macroeconomic conditions, executives said during an earnings call Tuesday. In the third quarter, occupancy rose to 82 percent, up from 65 percent the […]

    Higher marketing expenses also dragged down TripAdvisor's results, with the company posting adjusted profit of 28 cents per share for the third quarter versus analysts' average expectations of 38 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data. U.S. travel booking firms are spending heavily on marketing to get more people to book flights and accommodations on their apps and websites, as they look to cash in on a post-pandemic boom in tourism. TripAdvisor's selling and marketing costs jumped 58% to $234 million during the quarter, and the company said it expects marketing spend in the fourth quarter to yield benefits next year.

    You need one in your toiletry bag.

    Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Here are two such explosive growth stocks to consider adding to your portfolio before the year is out. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) made its dazzling public debut nearly two years ago when it snagged the title of 2020's largest IPO with a $3.5 billion deal.

    “We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” the TSA said in a post on social media.

    Choice Hotels‘ recent acquisition of Radisson’s Americas business looks like a post-pandemic statement of intent. The $675 million deal will help shift the company’s portfolio mix upmarket. “Currently, every new unit entering our portfolio has continued to generate, on average, twice the revenue as a unit leaving it,” said Dominic Dragisich, chief financial officer, in […]

    You can do pretty much anything in Las Vegas, but not this (usually) so MGM has a big surprise for Sin City visitors.

    Everywhere you turn these days, someone seems to be trying to bilk you out of your hard-earned money. Among the most recent scams comes from Konrad Bicher, the self-proclaimed “Wolf of Airbnb.” Bicher is accused of renting at least 18 apartments in Manhattan, New York, and offering them as short-term rentals without paying his own landlord's rent, telling them he could not make payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bicher also received hundreds of thousands of dollars in Paycheck Protection

    (Reuters) -Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said its wealthy travelers would help the U.S. liner ride out an economic downturn after better-than-expected quarterly results lifted its shares 7%. The Miami, Florida-based cruise operator said despite mounting concerns over a recession in the United States, it has not seen any pullback from its customer base of wealthy Americans. "We are relatively better positioned in the event of an economic downturn," Norwegian Chief Financial Officer Mark Kempa told analysts on a call.

    Data from FactSet shows the companies that comprise the index are reporting their lowest earnings growth since the third quarter of 2020. What is arguably the flip side to Google is Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

    Gin has been an anchor in Holland America Line's history dating back to the company's inception, and to celebrate that 150-year tradition the cruise line is debuting a new exclusive label of the spirit on board. Affectionately named De Lijn in a nod to Holland America Line's roots, the bottle is adorned with a label boasting the name in Dutch orange, accented with line drawings of brilliant blue juniper berries in a style the cruise line has coined as Modern Delft, an homage to iconic blue and w

    Brazil is the most beach-loving country in the world. Its epically long coast probably has more swimmable and sunbathing-friendly spots than anywhere else on earth. Brazil’s music, sports, food and fashions have their source right on the beach. Even Brazil’s newly re-elected president – the left-leaning, trade union hard man Lula da Silva – spends his hols on a beach.

    The High Museum of Art = Instagram gold.