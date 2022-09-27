U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,634.68
    -20.36 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,053.46
    -207.35 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,778.47
    -24.45 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,651.03
    -4.85 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    +2.23 (+2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.40
    +5.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.40
    -0.08 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9587
    -0.0025 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9780
    +0.1000 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0691
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8580
    +0.1780 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,003.97
    -168.51 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.16
    -22.98 (-5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

WTTC calls on ICAO Member States to rally behind aviation and agree ground-breaking carbon reduction targets

·2 min read

A Long Term Aspirational Goal (LTAG) for sustainable aviation will be discussed at the ICAO 41st Assembly 

Action will be key for aviation's journey towards net zero emissions

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attending the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal this week, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is calling on all governments to urgently agree an emissions reduction target for global aviation.

ICAO's 41st Assembly will see 193 countries gather for talks on the future of aviation. WTTC is urging all Member States to support the 'Carbon Offsetting & Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA)' and agree on the proposed emissions reduction target called the 'Long Term Aspirational Goal' (LTAG).

Whilst the Travel & Tourism sector recognizes the challenges involved in the transition to sustainable aviation, WTTC believes CORSIA and the LTAG, aligned with Net Zero by 2050 and the Paris Climate Agreement, will be a critical next step for protecting the planet and maintaining global connectivity.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: "Governments have a historic opportunity to sign a worldwide agreement on a net zero future for aviation.

"The aviation industry is fully committed to reducing its emissions. We need that same level of ambition by governments. We urge all ICAO Member States to endorse the aviation net zero target and support a sustainable travel industry."

The global tourism body believes ICAO's 41st Assembly will be a crucial step towards a more sustainable sector and can set a global example as the world's only industry that is fully aligned and committed to net zero action across borders.

To support governments and the sector achieve a greener future, WTTC launched the 'Net Zero Roadmap for Travel & Tourism,' an ambitious guide for the sector in its battle against climate change.

The roadmap sets out emissions reductions for each industry within the travel and tourism sector including hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines and tour operators, providing a clear roadmap on how to decarbonize the sector.

WTTC urges ICAO and its 193 Member States to adopt the WTTC Net Zero Roadmap as a contributor to international aviation's emissions reduction plans.

For further information on WTTC's Net Zero Roadmap, please click here.

About the World Travel & Tourism Council

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the global travel & tourism private sector. Members include 200 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world's leading travel & tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries. For more than 30 years, WTTC has been committed to raising the awareness of governments and the public of the economic and social significance of the travel & tourism sector.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wttc-calls-on-icao-member-states-to-rally-behind-aviation-and-agree-ground-breaking-carbon-reduction-targets-301634631.html

SOURCE World Travel & Tourism Council

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Stocks Are the Best Bear Market Buys

    The bear market in tech stocks has changed perceptions on many levels, especially concerning valuations. Stockholders who routinely tolerated P/E ratios above 100 last year have sold off their more expensive stocks.

  • Disneyland Ticket Prices Have Done Something Unusual

    There's something surprising about what's happened with ticket prices at Disneyland and Disney World compared with their top rival.

  • Disney World Braces for Hurricane Ian

    Florida is preparing to face what is shaping up to be the fiercest storm to hit the state since 2018, and as of Tuesday morning the tourism hotbed of central Florida is in Hurricane Ian's crosshairs. Tracking models have it entering the state from the Gulf Coast as early as Wednesday night, and some projected paths have it going through Disney's (NYSE: DIS) iconic Florida resort on Thursday. Disney has already announced that its Typhoon Lagoon water park and its miniature golf attractions will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

  • How Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Handle Hurricanes

    Bad weather is looming on the East Coast and that could impact your upcoming cruise, but Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian cruise lines have a plan.

  • Macau Casino Stocks Soar As China Readies To Open Up Travel

    Casino stocks spiked Monday as Macau city officials signaled China is set to ease Covid-era travel restrictions, making it much easier for people to return to globe's largest gambling hub. Macau leaders have indicated that China would resume an e-visa program for mainland-China travelers and group tours, with plans to implement the relaxed travel requirements in November. This sent casino...

  • Seasoned Travelers Are Sharing The Travel Tips They Hate, And To Say I Feel Smarter Would Be An Understatement

    "Trying to find something that is super secret and no other tourist has gone to. With the internet, good things generally get written up about and discussed."View Entire Post ›

  • Americans Say Air Travel and Hotels Are Back to the Bad Old Days

    (Bloomberg) -- With life returning to normal, the post-pandemic travel boom has created a burst of grumpy customers.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentCrowded airports, jammed parking lots and standin

  • Hotel Stocks May Be the Best Way to Play Business Travel

    The flagging tech sector has been a drag. Still, the fall looks strong. And the long-term outlook isn't as bad as it could be.

  • American Airlines beefs up RDU-Florida flights while Southwest, JetBlue take more cautious approach

    Despite leisure destinations bolstering the travel industry's comeback, several airlines at RDU are still trailing their pre-pandemic numbers when it comes to flights to Florida.

  • Full Video: Airbnb CEO at Skift Global Forum 2022

    An enthusiastic Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky took to the stage at Skift Global Forum in New York City on September 21 and made his case for why we are entering a “golden age of travel” during a wide ranging conversation with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali. The talk with Chesky was a […]

  • How Chinese celebrities are amplifying official policy on Taiwan, pushing 'One China' messages to millions of fans online

    Chinese stars Xie Na, far right, and Huang Xiaoming, second from left, were among those reposting the 'One China' message. VCG via Getty ImagesThe Chinese government has a new ally when it comes to pushing its official line on Taiwan: celebrities. Tension over the status of the island, which is claimed by Beijing as part of its “One China” principle, have been exacerbated by a series of recent incidents, including a high-profile visit to the island by U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi and comments

  • American Airlines, others waive change fees for Hurricane Ian flight disruptions

    Cancellations continue out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport as the storm hits the western Caribbean and Florida.

  • Social Security Recipient? The Best Senior Discounts for Retirees 65 and Older

    Most Americans are already retired by the time they turn 65 years old, though not all collect Social Security benefits yet. The average retirement age in the United States is either 63 or 64,...

  • Here's Why You Should Retain Hilton (HLT) Stock For Now

    Hilton (HLT) emphasizes on expanding its luxury line-up of hotels to drive growth. However, a decline in RevPAR from pre-pandemic levels is a concern.

  • Work starts on Austin tower destined to be tallest in Texas; project's name revealed

    Dubbed the Waterline, the tower is planned to be 1,022 feet tall, which would surpass a Houston skyscraper to become the tallest in Texas.

  • Retail group urges Ottawa to cut taxes for tourists

    "The international context and the closing of borders have exacerbated an already serious issue of declining tourist spending in Canada," says Jean-Christophe Bedos, president and CEO of Birks Group.

  • This New Turks & Caicos Resort Has the Island Nation’s First Manmade Lagoon

    Arc at South Bank will have 17 ultra-luxe residences and amenities managed by the iconic Grace Bay Resorts.

  • Canada to remove all COVID travel restrictions from Oct 1

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will drop all COVID-19 restrictions for travelers from Oct. 1, including vaccination and masking requirements for flights and trains, the government said on Monday. "As Canadians and international visitors look to make travel plans, the long-awaited removal of all remaining measures effective Oct. 1, 2022 will further expedite recovery for our industry and the Canadian economy," Canada's second-largest carrier WestJet Airlines said in a statement. The decision to end restrictions was based on Canada's vaccination rate, availability of newer vaccines and treatments and data showing the country had passed the peak of the latest wave of coronavirus infections, the government said.

  • American Airlines sees growth at Reagan National Airport

    American Airlines Group Inc.’s local market share of travelers at Reagan National Airport has jumped to numbers not seen since before the Covid pandemic. Paul Bobson, vice president of airline business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, told a board committee during a Sept. 21 meeting the period between the second quarters of 2019 and 2022 showed major growth in terms of boarding passengers (referred to as monthly enplanements) for the airline; overall it posted a 12% increase. “American has significantly grown the pie at Reagan National,” Bobson said during the meeting.

  • Half-term holiday crunch as European getaways rise in price

    British holidaymakers hoping for a half-term getaway to Europe face rising costs as the pound falls against the euro.