WTW announces appointment of North American Industry Specialties Leader

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

Christian Ryan rejoins WTW to lead North American Industry Specialties

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, has today announced the appointment of Christian Ryan as Industry Specialties Leader for Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) North America at WTW. With a career exclusively focused on industry specialization and expertise, Ryan brings a depth of understanding around the genuine value this approach offers clients.



Serving as a very successful producer at WTW from 2005 through 2014, Ryan departed the company for Marsh in 2014, where he served as Managing Director and U.S. Leader for the Hospitality, Sports, and Entertainment practice until 2020. At that time, he took the role of Dallas Office Head and South Central Zone Risk Segment Leader until 2022, when he rejoined WTW on September 6th as the Industry Specialties Leader for North America.

Reporting to the North American Leader for CRB, Ryan’s appointment brings a level of specialty focus that has been a common thread throughout his career and will accelerate the execution of the North American strategy to deliver better outcomes for clients around industry knowledge and specialization. With a substantial piece of Ryan’s career at WTW, he already has a strong understanding of WTW’s specialty approach, allowing for a deep appreciation of the industry trends and specific issues impacting clients’ businesses. Mike Liss, North America Leader of CRB, commented, “Christian brings a wealth of industry experience and relationships back to WTW, and he will hit the ground with momentum as our industry divisions continue to deepen their industry specialization.”

Ryan also commented, “I am deeply excited to return to WTW. I am eager to work with Michael Chang and WTW’s North American team to deliver best-in-class solutions for our clients through our industry vertical divisions.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Story continues

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Douglas Menelly, Public Relations Lead, North America

Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com | +1 (516) 972 0380



