WTW announces withdrawal from Russia

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
·1 min read
In this article:
  WTW
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

ARLINGTON, Va., March 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced it will withdraw from all of its businesses in Russia.

Carl Hess, WTW’s CEO, said, “We continue to be dismayed by the crisis in Ukraine. WTW remains steadfast in our support for all our colleagues and their families in the region who have been affected. We wholeheartedly wish for a peaceful solution. WTW intends to transfer ownership of our Russian businesses to local management who will operate independently in the Russian market. While we strongly believe this is the right decision, it was not made in haste nor without consideration for our dedicated Russian colleagues.”

About WTW
At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Miles Russell: +44 (0) 7903262118
Miles.russell@willistowerswatson.com


