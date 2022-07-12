WTW boosts climate risk analytics expertise with Butterwire acquisition

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

Acquisition of long-term partner Butterwire consolidates WTW’s market-leading position as a provider of climate risk analytics

LONDON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today the acquisition of Butterwire, a FinTech provider of data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning platforms. The move will further strengthen WTW’s world-leading capabilities in delivering climate risk analytics to organisations around the world.



The team of research, data science and software engineering professionals offers a unique skill set and cutting-edge capabilities that complement WTW’s wider climate and investment services. Using these capabilities, WTW clients will be able to manage climate-related financial risks at scale and speed. Based in Glasgow, Scotland, the financial analytics company will become a part of WTW’s Climate and Resilience Hub.

Butterwire software already incorporates WTW’s proprietary Climate Transition Value at Risk (CTVAR) methodology, which quantifies the anticipated impact on equity and fixed-income valuations of aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The company also provides the platform underpinning the STOXX Climate Transition Indices (CTI), launched by WTW in 2021 to help investors, governments and companies manage climate transition risk, capture opportunities in their portfolios and work towards Net Zero targets.

David Nelson, Senior Director, Climate Transition Analytics, Climate and Resilience Hub at WTW, said: “We are delighted that the highly talented Butterwire team is joining WTW. They have been working closely with our team for a number of years, and bring proven capabilities that open significant opportunity. This acquisition enhances our ability to bring clients best-in-class products and solutions to help them achieve a climate-resilient future.”

Raphael Fiorentino, CEO and Founder of Butterwire, said: “WTW is a world leader in risk management and this vote of confidence leads us to the next stage of our evolution. I’m hugely excited by the potential that WTW’s acquisition of Butterwire brings and look forward to continuing our work alongside colleagues within the Climate and Resilience Hub, which has already achieved an unrivalled breadth and depth of climate expertise and capabilities.”

About the Climate and Resilience Hub

The Climate and Resilience Hub (CRH) is the focal point for our climate expertise and capabilities, pooling knowledge from across our people, risk and capital businesses and from our collaborations to deliver climate and resilience solutions in response to a range of regulatory, investor, consumer, employee and operating pressures. Under the Climate Quantified™ brand we deliver analytics, advice and transactions to enable corporate, finance and public sector institutions to embrace the climate decade ahead.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organisations sharpen their strategy, enhance organisational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximise performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Andrew Collis: +44 7932 725 267 | andrew@acolliscommunications.com



