Wu-Tang's Method Man Launches TICAL Cannabis In New York: 'Bring The Pain'? Nah, Bring The Relief

TICAL Official, the cannabis brand spearheaded by Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man, has officially graced New York State's adult-use cannabis shelves. Collaborating with Central Processors NY and Adirondack Hemp Company, the brand’s entrance into the market has been both highly anticipated and symbolically significant.

Rapper, actor and entrepreneur, Method now hopes to bring a different kind of soothing relief with his TICAL Official cannabis brand to his home turf.

The initial offering features Central Processors's prerolls and edibles, with indications that the product line is set to expand over the subsequent months. "Da Rockwilder" of cannabis brands, TICAL's New York City debut has a particularly poignant resonance. As co-founder Nathaniel Vereen shared, “Nothing is more exciting for us than finally launching in Meth’s hometown of New York City. It’s been a long time coming and seeing it across the finish line with such great partners adds to the excitement of what’s to come.”

John Vavalo, the chief of Central Processors NY, accentuated the significant personal and professional achievement the launch represented. He articulated, “As a lifelong New Yorker and a big fan of the Wu-Tang Clan, being able to be part of bringing Method Man’s TICAL Official cannabis brand to New York’s adult-use cannabis market is a huge deal for us.”

Mirroring that enthusiasm, Mike Brown, at the helm of Adirondack Hemp Company, elucidated the blend of pride and privilege they felt. In a testament to Method Man's lasting influence, he said, “It's surreal and such an honor to be working with a real legend who helped shape modern cannabis culture in New York, and who continues to provide for his community to this day.”

For those "Protecting their neck" from low-quality products, the good news is Love Jones prerolls and edibles from the TICAL Official cannabis catalog can be procured from select retailers starting September 15, 2023. As New Yorkers dive into this new chapter of cannabis culture, it’s evident that Wu-Tang Clan's mantra still holds: Wu-Tang is for the children, and now, their parents too.

Photo courtesy of Tical Official

