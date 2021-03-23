Wuhan Launches Medspresso CBD Infused Whole Bean Roasted Coffee

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (WUHN) ("Wuhan'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to announce today that the Company is launching the MedspressoTM CBD infused whole-bean roasted coffee line. The new line is offered in both whole-bean and ground coffee formats. The CBD infused whole-bean line was made possible through a close collaboration between the MedspressoTM formulations team and Gerald Charles, Managing Director of Rock&Roller Coffee Culture, a specialty coffee solutions shop based in Cape Town.

"We are delighted to share our new product line of CBD-infused whole-bean coffees. Gerald, or "Doctor G" as he is affectionately known has developed an innovative method of infusing the bean with high-grade CBD Oil. We are very fortunate to be partnered up with one of Africa's leading and multiple award-winning baristas and roasters." said Jeff Robinson, CEO of Wuhan. The new line will include Medspresso's Tanzanian Peaberry and Ethiopian & Kenyan Blend varieties, with more variants to come in the near future.

This product expansion enables MedspressoTM to reach a broader audience and market of coffee enthusiasts who do not currently own coffee pod and capsule machines. MedspressoTM is looking forward to further developing and testing additional offerings and to expand its product portfolio and reach many more coffee lovers.

About Rock and Roller Coffee Culture

Rock and Roller is a roastery based in Cape Town, bringing you specialty blends, corporate coffee solutions, contract roasting, equipment rental & purchase, private labeling, and accredited barista training. They are located at Shop 42, 42 Stella Rd, Montague Gardens, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa. Their website is rock and roller coffee, and they can be found on Instagram and Facebook.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M 2 bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™ and Handcrafted Delights™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

