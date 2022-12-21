U.S. markets closed

WuXi AppTec Named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global provider of R&D and manufacturing services that enables the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, today announced that it has been included in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI). This demonstrates the company's strong performance and commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

The Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index comprises global sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). It represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. In this evaluation, WuXi AppTec scored three times higher than the industry average and placed in the top 3% among 72 global leading companies reviewed in the Life Sciences Tools & Services sector.

"Inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index is a testament to WuXi AppTec's efforts to integrate ESG into every aspect of our business strategy and operations," said Edward Hu, Vice Chairman of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec's ESG Committee. "We will continue to prioritize our ESG commitments while enabling our customers' discovery, development and manufacturing of innovative medicines and groundbreaking therapies for patients around the world."

WuXi AppTec continues to enhance its ESG management system and prioritize ESG initiatives across its operations. In 2022, WuXi AppTec was awarded a "Low Risk" rating and ranked in the top 2% of the global pharmaceutical industry by Sustainalytics. WuXi AppTec was also recently granted an "AA" rating again from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) and received a leadership level of "A-" in the CDP Climate Change rating for the first time. In addition, WuXi AppTec has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for a second consecutive year.

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry around the world to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, and cell and gene therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received AA ESG rating from MSCI in 2022 and its open-access platform is enabling more than 5,900 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-apptec-named-to-the-2022-dow-jones-sustainability-world-index-301707023.html

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

