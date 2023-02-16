WuXi AppTec Named "Industry Mover" in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023

SHANGHAI, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients, announced today that it received the "Industry Mover" award in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023. WuXi AppTec is the only company to be named as "Industry Mover" this year from the Life Science Tools & Services industry.

The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook aims to distinguish companies that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability. Over 7,800 companies from the 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) were considered, and only companies that scored within the top 15% of their industry and achieved an S&P Global Sustainability Score within 30% of their industry's top-performing company were selected for the Yearbook. Recipients of the "Industry Mover" award achieved an annual improvement in their S&P Global ESG Score of at least 5% and the strongest improvement in their industry. The recognition of WuXi AppTec as an "Industry Mover" demonstrates WuXi AppTec's strong performance and commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

WuXi AppTec prioritizes ESG initiatives across its operations and continues to enhance its ESG management system that is focused on four ESG pillars: being a responsible citizen, supporting our customers, protecting our planet and empowering our community. The company has developed an environmental action plan, applies industry-leading technology initiatives such as continuous production and green chemistry, and is committed to forging an inclusive and vibrant workplace to drive industry and social development.

In 2022, WuXi AppTec received a "Strong" management score by Sustainalytics and ranked in the top 2% in the global pharmaceutical industry with a "Low Risk" rating. In addition, the company received an "AA" rating for a second consecutive year in the 2022 MSCI ESG Ratings and was named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index.

"WuXi AppTec remains steadfast in its commitment to customers, investors, employees, patients, and other stakeholders to operate in a sustainable way," said Edward Hu, Vice Chairman of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec's ESG Committee. "Through our unique CRDMO and CTDMO models, we are focused on making a positive impact and supporting the efforts of our customers to develop and deliver innovative new therapies to patients."

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry around the world to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, and cell and gene therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received AA ESG rating from MSCI in 2022 and its open-access platform is enabling more than 5,900 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

For more information on WuXi AppTec's ESG work, please visit: https://esg.wuxiapptec.com/

