WuXi AppTec Receives 2022 Global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan

SHANGHAI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients, announced that it is a recipient of the 2022 Global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan, a global research & consulting firm that helps customers accelerate growth. This marks the sixth consecutive year that WuXi AppTec has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its leadership and innovative services.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies at the forefront of innovation and growth, with an eye toward creating new products, solutions, and services as customer needs evolve. This award recognizes WuXi AppTec's efforts to address customer demand and provide superior service value with a strong leadership focus. WuXi AppTec's one-of-a-kind, fully integrated service models – CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization) and CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization) ­– allow it to function as a trusted one-stop service enabler for customers to advance their innovative medicines to benefit patients worldwide.

Unmesh Lal, Director of Healthcare & Life Science at Frost & Sullivan commented, "WuXi AppTec's unique business model is well positioned to support the entire value chain for any synthetic molecules. Additionally, continuous investment into new modalities such as targeted protein degradation, oligonucleotide, peptide, antibody-drug conjugate, and CGT enables customers to improve and advance healthcare product development."

"We are honored to receive the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan, and we thank them for recognizing the value our CRDMO and CTDMO models bring to our customers and the industry," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "WuXi AppTec will continue to strengthen its capabilities and capacity to better support our customers' efforts to bring groundbreaking therapies to patients around the world."

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry around the world to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, and cell and gene therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received AA ESG rating from MSCI in 2022 and its open-access platform is enabling more than 5,900 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-apptec-receives-2022-global-contract-research-development-and-manufacturing-organization-company-of-the-year-award-from-frost--sullivan-301688609.html

SOURCE WuXi AppTec