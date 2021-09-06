U.S. markets closed

WuXi AppTec Receives AA ESG Rating from MSCI

·3 min read
In this article:
WuXi AppTec upgraded to an AA environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating by Morgan Stanley Capital International

SHANGHAI, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec ("the Company") is pleased to announce that Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") has upgraded its MSCI ESG Rating to AA. The Company also received outstanding scores in the areas of "corporate governance" and "product safety and quality". This new rating reflects WuXi AppTec's commitment to incorporating environmental and social responsibilities into the company's business strategies and operations.

MSCI, the world's largest index provider, issues ESG ratings for over 2,800 companies each year to help global institutional investors evaluate their ESG risk management capabilities and investment values. The upgrade of WuXi AppTec's ESG rating to AA is an important recognition on the company's focused attention to ESG initiatives and affirms the company's long-term investment value.

As an enabler for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, WuXi AppTec places significant importance on promoting all aspects of ESG in its operations including corporate governance and behavior, product safety and quality, human resource development, environmental protection, and corporate social responsibility.

WuXi AppTec has integrated ESG into all aspects of its corporate governance by establishing an ESG Committee, ESG Office and ESG Working Group, forming a top-down ESG management structure covering the Board of Directors, senior management and various functional departments. The new MSCI Rating acknowledged that under the supervision of the Board of Directors, WuXi AppTec has formulated detailed policies, such as its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and Responsible Marketing Policy, to further strengthen the standardization of sustainability efforts across the company. The MSCI Rating also recognized WuXi AppTec's efforts to improve quality trainings and audits, including annual quality trainings for all key suppliers and robust initiatives to strengthen product safety and quality performance.

"We welcome MSCI's recognition of WuXi AppTec's accomplishments in important ESG areas," said Edward Hu, Vice Chairman of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec's ESG Committee. "ESG work is integral to our efforts to provide quality, reliable and valuable products and services to our partners, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and ensure customer satisfaction."

WuXi AppTec is committed to continuously improving its ESG performance by further refining its policies and practices, and by strengthening information disclosure procedures.

As a global corporate citizen, WuXi AppTec remains steadfast in its commitment to patients, customers, investors, employees, and communities to operate in a sustainable way both today and in the future.

Additional information about MSCI's rating can be found here：ESG Ratings - MSCI

Image Source: MSCI ESG Rating for August 2021 disclosed on MSCI website*
Image Source: MSCI ESG Rating for August 2021 disclosed on MSCI website*

* THE USE BY WuXi AppTec OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES ("MSCI") DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF WuXi AppTec BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED 'AS-IS' AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI.

About WuXi AppTec
WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps our partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec's open-access platform is enabling more than 5,200 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize our vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-apptec-receives-aa-esg-rating-from-msci-301369561.html

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

