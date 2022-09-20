U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,924.50
    +7.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,171.00
    +54.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,051.25
    +27.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.80
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.80
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.30
    +7.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    +0.19 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0032
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0420 (+1.22%)
     

  • Vix

    25.76
    -0.54 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1432
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1620
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,329.58
    +566.51 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.67
    +12.84 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,684.35
    +116.70 (+0.42%)
     

WuXi Biologics' Drug Substance and Drug Product Facilities Again Approved by U.S. FDA and EMA

·2 min read

WUXI, China, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that its two Drug Substance (DS) facilities and a Drug Product (DP) facility located in Wuxi city received regulatory approvals from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

After passing online Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI), WuXi Biologics received EMA GMP certificates for the commercial manufacturing of two biologics developed by global clients at its MFG4, MFG5 and DP2 facilities. This is the first time MFG5, the newest operational DS facility with a total of 60,000L capacity, and DP2, the second DP facility for vials, have been certified by the EMA, only 10 months after they were released for GMP manufacturing. The U.S. FDA also approved MFG5 to manufacture an innovative product for a global client.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We're proud that our additional DS and DP facilities have again been approved by both the U.S. FDA and EMA. It is a strong testament of the global quality standards we adhere to. We'll continue to establish our world-class quality system across all global sites to ensure that biologics are manufactured at the highest quality so that we can continue to enable our partners with a robust supply chain for the benefits of patients worldwide."

These approvals add to the previous 25 certifications from more than 10 global regulatory administrations. So far, WuXi Biologics has 13 certified DS and DP facilities on a global basis.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 534 integrated client projects, including 14 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-drug-substance-and-drug-product-facilities-again-approved-by-us-fda-and-ema-301627740.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Patrick Peterson blocks field goal

    Patrick Peterson went full extension on this great play

  • Buffalo Bills nearly flawless in Monday night rout of the Tennessee Titans in home opener

    The Buffalo Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Tennessee Titans.

  • This stock is ‘one of the greatest leading indicators’ of market direction. Here’s what it’s saying now.

    Zoom Video Communications has been a "poster child" for stocks hitting new lows on the Nasdaq Composite, says Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Markets.

  • Crypto Market Toys With Billionaires Saylor and Novogratz, Coinbase

    This is one of the messages that the crypto billionaire and evangelist posted on Twitter on Sept. 18, even as fresh turmoil rocked the cryptocurrency market. The tremors continue as investors fear that a sharp hike in interest rates to fight inflation from the Federal Reserve will cause a hard landing -- a recession -- for the economy. Apart from stablecoins, which are designed to be spared from volatility, almost all cryptocurrencies are in the red.

  • Bitcoin Price Dips Below $19,000, Recovers; Ether Also Drops

    Bitcoin is on a losing streak. The world's largest cryptocurrency traded at $18,776 earlier Monday, down 4.8% from its late Sunday levels, before recently moving back above $19,000. The decline had bitcoin on course for one of its lowest 5 p.m. ET levels since its mid-June low point for the year. Then, [crypto was being buffeted](https://www.wsj.com/articles/bitcoins-price-falls-below-20-000-11655542641) both by rising interest rates, and the recent collapse of the stablecoin TerraUSD. Ether was

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • FedEx is right. A global downturn is weighing down on shipping demand.

    Fedex, a darling of the pandemic explosion in online sales, said its dwindling business is a sign of an imminent global recession as consumers around the world cut back.

  • TREASURIES-10-year yields highest since 2011 before expected Fed rate hike

    Data last week showed higher-than-expected consumer prices in August, dashing hopes that price pressures would ease. It also made it more likely that the Fed will hike rates by another 75 basis points when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Traders are now pricing in an 81% chance of a 75 basis points hike and a 19% likelihood of a 100 basis points increase.

  • Multiple Sclerosis Is A Crowded Space, But This Stock Is A Potential 6X Multi-bagger

    HC Wainwright assumes coverage on Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX), a late-stage clinical biotech company developing oral small molecule inhibitors for multiple sclerosis (MS) and psoriasis. The analyst issued a Buy call on the stocks with a price target of $26. Lead drug vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) is a novel oral DHODH inhibitor and Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) ligand currently in Phase 3 trials for relapsing MS (RMS) and Phase 2 trials for progressive MS (PMS). HC Wainwright notes FDA-approved San

  • Jerome Powell’s Inflation Whisperer: Paul Volcker

    Aiming to reduce inflation even at the risk of recession, the Fed Chairman draws on a 1980s playbook. “We must keep at it until the job is done.”

  • Hot core: Canada may need a recession to cool down inflation

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The underlying pressures driving inflation in Canada are likely to peak in the fourth quarter of this year, economists told Reuters, though most see signs fast rising prices are becoming entrenched and warn a recession may be needed to avoid a spiral. Canada's inflation data for August will be released on Tuesday, with analysts forecasting the headline rate will edge down to 7.3%, from 7.6% in July and a four-decade high of 8.1% in June. But all eyes will be on the three core measures of inflation - CPI Common, CPI Median and CPI Trim - which taken together are seen as a better indicator of underlying price pressures.

  • Strength Seen in Harmonic (HLIT): Can Its 6.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Harmonic (HLIT) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Amazon.com & AbbVie

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

  • A $2,000 Bonus for Opening a New Bank Account? It Exists, and Here’s the Deal With It.

    Besides opening the account, you might also have to arrange direct deposits ranging from hundreds to potentially thousands of dollars per month and minimum balance requirements are common, too.

  • Bitcoin Trades Near $19,000. Why a Big Move May Be Coming.

    Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, is falling ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week and on worries that aggressive moves by the central bank could lead to recession.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell? Shares Falter Since Stock Split

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Hostess plans to spend as much as $140M reviving Arkansas plant

    The #Lenexa-based maker of Twinkies unveils the signage at its coming bakery in Arkadelphia, where the company plans to spend as much as $140 million reviving an idled facility into a sustainability-focused operation.

  • Darden (DRI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Darden's (DRI) first-quarter fiscal 2023 performance is likely to have benefited from menu simplifications, unit-expansion efforts and off-premise business.

  • Chinese Banks Keep Lending Rates Unchanged After PBOC Pauses

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks kept their main lending rates unchanged after the central bank paused its monetary easing and defended a weakening yuan, though a cut is still expected by economists in the coming months to counter headwinds to growth. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto

  • Bull of the Day: Schlumberger (SLB)

    Oil services have big momentum in 2022.