U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,783.00
    +19.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,232.00
    +109.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,442.00
    +83.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.40
    +7.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.42
    +0.37 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.60
    +5.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    +0.27 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9847
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • Vix

    29.69
    -0.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1327
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9180
    +1.2880 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,532.70
    +328.36 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.36
    +14.60 (+3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,280.54
    +389.96 (+1.45%)
     

WuXi Biologics Released a New cGMP Drug Product Manufacturing Facility to Support End-to-End Services for Diversified Modalities

·3 min read

  • WuXi Biologics adds further capacity and capability for drug product fill & finish, providing global customers with end-to-end integrated solutions for diversified modalities, including mRNA-LNP

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced its new drug product (DP) facility – named DP8 – located in Hangzhou, China, has completed the first batch of GMP manufacturing. The DP8 facility is the tenth operational drug product facility in WuXi Biologics' global network.

The single-use-system-based DP8 facility features SA25 robotic, sterile filling technology with two completely segregated filling lines, as well as an aseptic formulation isolator dedicated to the preparation of alum-adjuvanted vaccines. It also has mRNA-LNP encapsulation technologies, with a processing capacity of 10 L per hour. The DP8 facility provides flexible dosage forms, including vials (2R to 20R) and prefilled syringes (1 mL to 3 mL, long and normal).

Combining the DP8 facility with the company's operational development labs and drug substance facility (MFG14) located in the same area, WuXi Biologics can provide end-to-end solutions from DNA to drug substance manufacturing and drug product fill & finish for various modalities – such as enzymes, antibody fragments, recombinant proteins, virus-like particle (VLP), plasmid DNA and mRNA – within a centralized region.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, "The successful first batch of GMP manufacturing at our DP8 facility represents an important milestone for WuXi Biologics. It demonstrates that we can provide our customers with a stronger foundation to deliver drug product – including mRNA LNP – within our global manufacturing network. We look forward to supporting more partners on their paths to commercialization for the benefit of patients worldwide as we continue to expand our capabilities and capacity for end-to-end integrated drug product solutions."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 534 integrated client projects, including 14 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

Contacts

Media 
PR@wuxibiologics.com 

Business
info@wuxibiologics.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-released-a-new-cgmp-drug-product-manufacturing-facility-to-support-end-to-end-services-for-diversified-modalities-301656720.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer plans to sell its covid vaccine at a 10,000% markup in 2023

    For over two years now, the US government has purchased all of the covid vaccines administered in the country, in what has become the largest public vaccination campaign in American history.

  • Winding-Up Order Made Against Unit of Chinese Developer Yango

    (Bloomberg) -- A winding-up order has been issued in Hong Kong against Chinese developer Yango Group Co.’s unit that defaulted on offshore bonds, as debtholders of distressed builders increasingly seek court help in recovering funds amid record missed payments.Most Read from BloombergAfter $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now MountingTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyThe order regarding Yango Justice I

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergAfter $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now MountingTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTraders from London to Lima would obsess over the flows in and out of Shanghai’s huge bonded copper stockpi

  • Ambani to List Financial Services, Rejig Engineering Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., will create a financial services unit to feed its consumer businesses that are contributing an increasing share of profits to the retail-to-refining conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergAfter $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now MountingTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyIt will also restructure the engineering and projects divisions as it sets about carrying out

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Check Point Kicks Off Earnings

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell? Bulls Eye Margin Growth, Bears See Afterpay Risk

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Traders Bet on Aussie Inflation by Driving Yields to Decade High

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s three-year bond yield, which tracks expectations for policy rates, may rise from its highest level in a decade as traders weigh expectations for accelerating inflation.Most Read from BloombergAfter $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now MountingTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyThe nation is set to report third-quarter inflation data Wednesday, with economists expecting consume

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters

    The U.S. political committee accuses the tech giant of "discriminating" against it by "throttling its email messages because of the RNC’s political affiliation and views," according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in California. "Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building," the RNC said in the lawsuit.

  • Billionaire Robert F. Smith Shares Importance of Internships Across 85 Portfolio Companies Growth, Long-Term Success

    Billionaire investor, Robert F. Smith, shared how he achieves company growth and long-term success at the 2022 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala

  • Mortgage industry group predicts recession next year, expects mortgage rates to come back down from 7%

    The Mortgage Bankers Association is expecting a recession to hit in 2023, and expects rates to fall.

  • Meet IIM Bangalore’s EPGP Class Of 2023

    It has become a cliché to call Bangalore the “Silicon Valley of India” – or even Asia. India’s startup and tech hub, Bangalore – or Bengaluru – boasts a $110 billion dollar GDP, matching the economic output of Morocco as a whole. The region gobbled up nearly 60% of India’s startup funding from 2020-2020, with over a third of India’s IT professionals calling it home.

  • How FedEx got off the ground from a 1965 term paper: Then & Now

    The company was named "Federal" Express because the first clients were intended to be the twelve Federal Reserve banks.

  • Stocks Rise as Treasury Yields Dip; Yen Whipsawed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities rallied in Asia as Treasury yields slipped from multiyear highs amid focus on when Federal Reserve rate hikes will peak. The yen swooned.Most Read from BloombergAfter $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now MountingTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyShares opened higher in Japan, South Korea and Australia while US futures advanced after stocks on Wall Street had their best week sinc

  • Merck Stock In Bullish Setup Ahead Of Q3 Results; Apple Leads FAANG Earnings Barrage

    Merck stock has been showing relative strength ahead of its Q3 earnings report. Results are due Oct. 27 before the opening bell.

  • This Week in Coins: More Flat Prices, Bitcoin Less Volatile Than Stocks

    Coins remain flat, crypto-friendly Berlin bank Nuri will shutter, and Ripple broke new ground in its lawsuit with the SEC.

  • LDI Chaos Likely to Hurt Private Equity and Property Allocations

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAfter $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now MountingTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyThe UK market turmoil triggered by a gilt-linked derivatives strategy is bad news for allocations to everything from private equity to real estate.The volatility left pension pots nursing heavy mark-to-market losses, forcing them to unload everything from government bonds to secur

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Hard Hit Software Sector?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. GDP and Wages; Monetary Policy Abroad

    Data and interest-rate decisions will provide a picture of the global economy’s health in the face of high inflation and disruptions related to the Ukraine war.

  • Adjustable-rate mortgage applications rise to highest level since March 2008 — as house buyers bet on rates falling.

    Mortgage applications fell 4.5% in the latest week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.94%.