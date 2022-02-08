U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,978.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,580.50
    +20.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.40
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.22
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -0.36 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3450
    +0.2650 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,924.69
    +1,379.69 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.81
    +25.06 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,365.46
    +116.59 (+0.43%)
     

WuXi Biologics sees no impact from addition to unverified list for U.S. exports

·1 min read
WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken

BEIJING (Reuters) - WuXi Biologics said in a statement on Tuesday on WeChat that two of its subsidiaries being put on the U.S. Commerce Department's "unverified list" will have no impact on its business or services to partners.

The company is pursuing interim measures to remove these subsidiaries from the list, said the statement.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it had added 33 entities in the People's Republic of China (PRC) to its unverified list for receiving U.S. exports. The department said it was taking the step as it was unable to establish how export items would be used by the entities.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Albee Zhang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

