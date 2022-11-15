U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

WuXi Vaccines Establishes New Vaccines CDMO Facility in China

·2 min read

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Vaccines, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced that it has entered into an agreement with Harbour BioMed under which Harbour BioMed's manufacturing facility in Suzhou will be transferred to WuXi Vaccines.

The 8,500-square-meter facility includes multiple 250L, 500L and 1000L single-use bioreactors as well as sterile drug-product manufacturing lines. This facility, a new node within WuXi Vaccines global network, will be renovated to provide industry-leading vaccine development and GMP manufacturing services for its global partners. It will also be WuXi Vaccines' first standalone vaccine development and GMP manufacturing site in China.

Mr. Jian Dong, CEO of WuXi Vaccines, commented, "We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with Harbour BioMed. This is a win-win agreement for both of our companies. The new facility will expand our capabilities and capacities to better serve our global partners in developing and manufacturing vaccines. We are committed to advancing the accessibility and affordability of high-quality vaccines, with integrated technology platforms that enable our global partners to enhance the well-being of people worldwide."

This agreement on the additional Suzhou facility marks another 2022 milestone for WuXi Vaccines. In July of this year, the company's QC Potency Lab, located in Dundalk, Ireland, received a GMP certificate from Ireland Health Products Regulatory Authority. And in October, the Dundalk vaccine manufacturing facility reached its mechanical completion.

About WuXi Vaccines

WuXi Vaccines focuses on human vaccine development and manufacturing. As an industry-leading CDMO, it provides world-class integrated development and manufacturing platforms to expedite partners' vaccines to clinical stage and the market. Regardless of the vaccine modality (i.e., protein, virus, VLP, DNA, mRNA/RNA), WuXi Vaccines leverages its technical expertise, broad regulatory knowledge, premium quality system, advanced CMC development capabilities, multiple production platforms (mammalian, microbial), and extensive GMP manufacturing capacities to provide an end-to-end service – from vaccine development to large-scale commercial production and distribution. The company can enable any global partner to deliver critical vaccines anywhere in the world.

For more information, please visit https://wuxivaccines.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-vaccines-establishes-new-vaccines-cdmo-facility-in-china-301677895.html

SOURCE WuXi Vaccines

