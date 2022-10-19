U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,770.75
    +38.00 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,794.00
    +218.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,365.50
    +166.75 (+1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.20
    +16.30 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.02
    +1.20 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9863
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    30.50
    -0.87 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1345
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1590
    -0.0280 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,317.76
    -219.62 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.48
    -6.24 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,317.03
    +160.89 (+0.59%)
     

WuXi XDC Receives Best CMO Provider Runner Up Prize at 2022 World ADC Awards

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC ("XDC"), a leading global CRDMO company dedicated to end-to-end bioconjugates services, announced that it received the Runner Up prize in the "Best Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Provider" category at the 2022 World ADC Awards.  WuXi XDC was awarded at its first nomination.

The World ADC Awards recognize recent antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) successes, long-term commitment to the field, and those who have gone above and beyond to ensure continued success in bringing more life-changing drugs to patients. This year, over 700 votes were cast by members of the industry to determine the nominees in the various categories, and WuXi XDC was shortlisted with one of the greatest numbers of votes.

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, commented, "We are honored to be recognized by the World ADC Awards. It speaks to the efforts made by each of our employees and the satisfaction of our partners. It is also a tremendous testimony to WuXi XDC's true single-source integrated services, expedited ADC development timelines and advanced technology platforms. We will continue to accelerate and transform the discovery, development and manufacturing of bioconjugates, enabling our global partners and benefiting patients worldwide."

The 2022 World ADC Awards ceremony was part of the 13th Annual World ADC event, where Dr. Li, as one of the event's expert speakers, explained how WuXi XDC accelerates ADC development with discovery research and CMC platforms, achieving an industry leading DNA-to-IND timeline of 15 months. WuXi XDC's fully integrated discovery research services include mAb discovery and protein generation, payload linker synthesis, and conjugation research, as well as in vitro and in vivo testing. Its ADC CMC development platforms incorporate multi-disciplinary expertise and enable projects with the seamless coordination of services performed entirely by its in-house teams and facilities.

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC, a joint venture between WuXi Biologics and WuXi STA, provides end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing of bioconjugates, including antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company's services cover antibodies and other biologics, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugated drug substance and drug product. WuXi XDC has been successful in bringing multiple ADC projects to the Investigational New Drug (IND) filing stage in 15 months or less, nearly cutting in half the traditional development timeline. As of June 30, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 76 integrated client projects, including two in late-phase stage.

For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: https://www.wuxibiologics.com/services-solutions/#XDC

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-xdc-receives-best-cmo-provider-runner-up-prize-at-2022-world-adc-awards-301651825.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics

Recommended Stories

  • BD (BDX)-Biocorp's Latest Deal to Enhance Tracking Adherence

    BD's (BDX) newest agreement is expected to enable the care provision to transition to alternate settings and improve chronic disease outcomes.

  • How PharmaDAO Could Disrupt Drug Discovery

    Genetic Networks founder and chairman Gennaro D'Urso joins "First Mover" to discuss how PharmaDAO could change the future of the pharmaceutical industry following the fallout of a global pandemic.

  • Genetic Networks Founder on Bridging DAOs With Drug Discovery

    Genetic Networks founder and chairman Gennaro D'Urso joins "First Mover" host Christine Lee and DeFi Education Fund’s Policy Director Miller Whitehouse-Levine to discuss the limitations of the pharmaceutical industry and ways in which DAOs can benefit drug discovery.

  • LGBTQ populations ‘have a greater burden of mental health needs,’ SCAN Group CEO

    SCAN Group and Health Plan CEO Dr. Sachin Jain discusses meeting health care needs of the LGBTQ community at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit.

  • White House COVID response coordinator talks vaccine politicization and how the U.S. has responded to the pandemic

    White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha joins Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani at Yahoo Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit.

  • Moderna CEO: COVID-19 accelerated manufacturing network by 5 years

    Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel spoke with Anjalee Khemlani at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit about Moderna's manufacturing network and how it plays into what the company can now do.

  • U.S. stocks finish higher, with Dow climbing around 340 points, as investors digest earnings

    U.S. stocks ended higher Tuesday, booking back-to-back gains, as investors digested earnings results from companies including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.1% higher, while the S&P 500 gained around 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Goldman was among the Dow's best performers with a gain of more than 2%, FactSet data show. Shares of the Wall Street bank rallied after topping its third-quarter earnings target

  • Fed Can’t Pause Rate Hikes With Core Inflation Accelerating, Kashkari Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve can’t pause its campaign of monetary policy tightening once its benchmark interest rate reaches 4.5% to 4.75% if “underlying” inflation is still accelerating, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTrum

  • Starbucks sued for accusing unionized workers of assault, kidnapping

    (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp was sued on Monday by eight employees at a unionized South Carolina store who said the company falsely accused them of criminal conduct after they demanded a raise from their manager. The workers filed a lawsuit in South Carolina state court against Starbucks and the manager at the store in Anderson, a few miles from Clemson University. At least 240 other Starbucks in the United States have unionized over the past year, and the company has been accused of illegal labor practices at dozens of locations.

  • Bank of America Posts an Earnings Beat. It Can Thank Rising Rates.

    Out of all the big banks, Bank of America has been the one that is expected to fare better in the current climate.

  • Albertsons stock gains after profit, sales rise above expectations

    Shares of Albertsons Companies Inc. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the grocery chain, which has agreed to be acquired by Kroger Co. , reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, even as gross margin decreased. Net income for the quarter to Sept. 10 rose to $342.7 million, or 59 cents a share, from $295.2 million, or 52 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the FactSet cons

  • European Stocks Jump as Britain’s Tax U-Turn Sends Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rallied on Monday as Britain scrapped a raft of tax cuts that had fueled a market turmoil. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulThe Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up 1.8% in a third

  • Kroger-Albertsons deal to face U.S. Senate antitrust hearings: REPORT

    The planned $25 billion Kroger Co. acquisition of Albertsons Cos. will face U.S. Senate hearings over antitrust concerns, according to published reports.

  • Saudi Arabia Sells Bonds, Plans $15.5 Billion Debt Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia sold bonds and Islamic securities, while offering to buy back some of its existing debt.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsThe world’s biggest oil exporter priced a $2.5 billion sale of sukuk bo

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Netflix Returns to Growth, Saying the Worst of Slowdown Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is growing again, and Hollywood can breathe a sigh of relief.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsThe streaming leader added 2.41 million customers in the third quarter, exceeding internal forecas

  • Australia's central bank says to hike rates more, can keep pace with global peers

    The Reserve Bank of Australia expects to raise interest rates further over the coming months, the deputy governor said on Tuesday, noting that the bank can achieve a similar tightening in rates to its global peers through smaller hikes. Speaking at 2022 AFIA Conference in Sydney, Michele Bullock said the move of 25 basis points in October was due to the economic circumstances at home and the fact that the central bank board meets more frequently than most of its counterparts for 11 times a year. "This is a particular advantage in uncertain times, as it allows more frequent evaluation of the evidence and recalibration if necessary," said Bullock.

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • Bank of England Pushes On With Plan to Start Selling Bonds

    The British central bank is preparing to unwind some pandemic-era stimulus and become the first major central bank to actively reduce bondholdings.

  • EU’s Sanctions Against Russia Risk Ensnaring More Oil Tankers

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s latest sanctions on Russian petroleum could end up depriving a swath of the world’s tanker fleet of industry standard insurance, a move that threatens to undermine US efforts to avert an oil supply shock.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTru