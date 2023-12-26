WV Secretary of State Mac Warner visits Bluefield

Dec. 26—BLUEFIELD — Working with businesses to halt human trafficking and alerting businesses about a new bill aimed at hindering terrorism by stopping international money laundering were two topics West Virginia's Secretary of State discussed recently with Mercer County.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner visited local leaders recently at the First Community Bank in Bluefield.

Warner first spoke about the WV Businesses Against Trafficking Program (WVBAT), a partnership between the WV Secretary of State's Office and the WV Fusion Center to end human trafficking.

The West Virginia Businesses Against Trafficking (WVBAT) program aims to be able to identify and help stop human trafficking one victim at a time, Warner said.

"With the open borders we're seeing more and more transport of people. It can be for anything from sex trafficking, it could be businesses using illegal aliens, all sorts of things," Warner stated. "There's a whole list of problems you can have with human trafficking, so this initiative we're assisting in a nationwide effort to get the businesses involved because businesses are where these people interact."

Warner recalled one human trafficking incident in Iowa. A truck driver was trafficking a young woman. When he stopped to refuel his truck, she went to the restroom and saw a sticker advising women in distress how to seek help. This prompted her to say something to a store clerk.

"The clerk reported and they had the guy arrested before he left the parking lot," Warner said. "That's the sort of thing where the businesses are interacting with the customers. So that's what we're trying to do: education the businesses, educate their employees and educate the public at large about signs to watch for."

WVBAT also aims to educate children about how they can help themselves when they are being trafficked.

"If you can get the information to the children, there's a hand signal," Warner said. "It's a thumb inside a fist, and when you close the fingers, that's a plea for help. That's saying I need help. I can't necessarily yell for help. If people don't know that, they just think the kid's doing a funky wave or something like that. That's just one of the aspects of what I'm doing here, talking to businesses."

Story continues

In addition, the WV Fusion Center has two dedicated employees who offer free training sessions to any organization that joins the initiative. These trainings can be tailored to suit the specific requirements of each organization, according to information from the Secretary of State's office. This is particularly beneficial for smaller businesses that might be potential hotspots for trafficking activities but might struggle with the costs of hiring a specialized trainer.

Warner also spoke about the new nationwide Corporate Transparency Act.

"Businesses this next year starting Jan. 1 are going to get notifications that they have to provide certain personal information about the corporate leadership," he said. "This is to stop money trafficking, money laundering and that sort of thing in the international arena; so this was passed, a bipartisan bill in Congress that is to reduce this money laundering and so forth to stop terrorism. Businesses are going to get these notices and they're going to wonder what this is all about, so I'm trying to provide information that that is coming down the pike."

Warner reminded local leaders that a native of Bluefield, Donald "Deak" Kersey, was recently promoted as chief deputy and chief of staff for the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office.

Kersey is a graduate of the WVU College of Law. He joined the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office in 2017 as deputy legal counsel and elections division director. In 2019, he was promoted to general counsel and was designated as deputy secretary in 2021. He currently lives in Charleston with his wife and two children.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com