WVU confirms hiring of DeVries as men's basketball coach

Mar. 24—Drake men's basketball coach Darian DeVries will be the next head coach at West Virginia, the university confirmed Sunday night.

The hiring had been reported by several sources on Sunday before WVU released an official statement just after 8 p.m.

"Coach DeVries is a phenomenal basketball coach and an even better person and possesses all the qualities we desired in the next leader of our men's basketball program," WVU President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said in the statement. "His teams play hard and smart and are efficient on both ends of the floor. He has proven to be a strong recruiter and developer of players but even more importantly, a leader with integrity who develops character in the young men he coaches.

"I know that he and his wife, Ashley, and their children, Tucker and Tatum, will love and embrace West Virginians and West Virginians will love and embrace them. On behalf of the Mountaineer family, I want to welcome the DeVries family to Morgantown."

DeVries was the head coach at Drake the last six seasons and led the Bulldogs to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including last week's first round loss to Washington State that capped off a 28-7 record. Drake won 20 games in each of his six seasons.

"I'm honored to lead this historic program which has an outstanding tradition and passionate fanbase," DeVries said. "Gamedays in the WVU Coliseum are legendary, and the incredible support for Mountaineer Basketball is known nationwide. I look forward to building on the success of the program.

"I would like to thank President Gee and Wren Baker for extending me this wonderful opportunity. My family and I are honored and thrilled to be a part of Mountaineer Nation. We have heard so many great things about West Virginia and its people, and we can't wait to get there."

College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reported on X (formerly Twitter) that DeVries' son Tucker will join him in Morgantown. The Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season.

The Mountaineers are coming off a tumultuous season under interim coach Josh Eilert. They finished 9-23 amid a season that was marred by the firing of longtime head coach Bob Huggins after he made homophobic remarks on a Cincinnati radio station last May and then was arrested for DUI in Pittsburgh on June 16.