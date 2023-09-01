WVU Medicine dedicates new Fairmont Medical Center skilled nursing unit

Sep. 1—FAIRMONT — For residents of Marion County, a new facility at the local hospital aims to make medical care more accessible.

Fairmont Medical Center unveiled its new skilled nursing unit at a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Thursday. The hospital and its new facility are both operated by WVU Medicine, at 1325 Locust Ave.

The unit specifically aims to provide patients a higher level of care than they would otherwise receive at home, but without requiring them to stay at an intensive care facility far from Marion County.

"Studies have shown that patients have better long-term outcomes when they have the opportunity to receive care and recover close to home and their support system," Michael Grace, president of WVU Hospitals, said.

Grace said the new unit marks just one step in a long line of advancements at Fairmont Medical Center.

"It's always a pleasure to celebrate not only the growth of our facilities, but the positive impact they have on the community," he said.

WVU Medicine established the unit as part of a five-year renovation and remodeling plan that aims to revitalize medical services in Marion County.

With more than $100 million in funding for the initiative and numerous other planned upgrades at the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center, WVU Medicine officials hope the renovation process, and the opening of a new unit, can make a difference in local health care.

"The opening of this unit is part of our pledge to provide the care people need where they need it," Grace said.

In total, the new unit cost $17.8 million.

Development began on the new unit in 2020, and finished just over three years later. "It's been a long journey to reach this point, from when we started the project," Aaron Yanuzo, chief operating officer at Fairmont Medical Center, said.

The unit has 30 beds for patients who need a range of medical support, from short-term care to post-surgery observation. It will also house common areas, bathrooms, a dining room, a salon and a physical therapy space.

In terms of staff, the unit will employ 9 nurses, 18 licensed practical nurses, two occupational therapists, two physical therapists, two respiratory therapists, and several other individuals who will support the facility in medical and administrative capacities.

The ceremony was attended by many local and state officials who expressed their appreciation for expanded medical options in Marion County.

Representing Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., Staff Assistant Jessicah Cross attended the ceremony, which marked her first time inside of the hospital.

"It is an honor to be here, to see the incredible facility," Cross said. "It's great to see WVU Medicine step up and make an investment in Marion County and North Central West Virginia as a whole."

"We as WVU Medicine are invested in this community, and we are committed to this community," Grace said. "It's an exciting time."

The new unit will open with reduced staff and a limited patient capacity Sept. 1. By mid-2024, hospital officials aim to have full staff and meet its anticipated patient capacity of 30.

