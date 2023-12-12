WVU Police hosts open house to boost recruitment, education

Dec. 11—Law enforcement agencies nationwide continue to struggle with new officer recruitment, forcing some departments to come up with new ways to draw in those who may have a calling in law enforcement.

In an effort to fill current vacancies, as well as educate students, staff and community members on what they do, West Virginia University Police Department (UPD) held an open house at the Erickson Alumni Center Monday morning.

Sgt. Brock Armstrong, training coordinator at UPD, said the department's first-ever hiring open house event was "a good opportunity for us to showcase what the University Police Department has to offer."

Armstrong said UPD currently has three types of vacancies to be filled with several positions available—one communications officer (dispatch) position, two campus safety officers (CSO) and four regular patrol officers.

He said while you might not think of UPD as one of the larger departments in the area, it actually covers a population the size of many West Virginia cities.

"We have over 25, 000 students at times and 8, 000 employees, so we basically have our own city, " Armstrong explained. "We have our own communications center ... we are the backup to 911 (MECCA) and they are the backup for us."

Those who attended Monday's event had the opportunity to meet officers of all levels and department members from the lowest level to the highest were available for questions.

Armstong said having people like UPD Chief Sherry St. Clair in attendance at the open house is just an example of the level of continued support you get as a UPD officer.

"We are a family here and if we could preach anything, it's having each other's back and being a family, " he said.

Officer Isabella St. John, who started at UPD a few months ago and recently attended training at the State Police Academy, was able to provide a fresh take on what the hiring and training process at UPD was like.

"It was really stressful at first but it was nothing to stress about—it was so much fun, " said St. John. "It really has been amazing. They are willing to give you as much training as you want, and they'll send you anywhere to get that training because it benefits the department."

Armstrong said when students are out on summer vacation or Christmas break, officers don't do the same.

"We are out here working, doing active-shooter training in some of the vacant buildings, " he said, taking further steps to ensure the safety of the campus.

St. John was also able to offer a different perspective as a woman entering a traditionally male-dominated career.

"Don't let it scare you—it's a lot of fun, " she said. "Don't let anybody tell you you can't do it just because of the fact that you're a female. It's definitely harder ... you just have to push through."

Campus Security Officer Steven Ciuni said what he loves the most about his job is not knowing what will happen day-to-day.

"I don't know what my typical day is going to be—it could just be anything, " he said. "Every day I come in and I don't know what I'm going to get into."

Armstrong explained that CSOs are a non-sworn, non-gun carrying campus presence who go out and do things with community policing, assist with game-day traffic and pedestrian traffic, and generally try to make a difference on campus.

"It's good. We go out in the public and they want us to be seen, do community policing, talk to the students and just be out and about, " Ciuni said, adding fire alarm calls, room unlocks, fingerprinting, car unlocks and jump starts to the long list of things he could encounter on a CSO shift.

"We can even walk people to their vehicles if they feel unsafe and everything is recorded on our body cams, " he said.

Armstrong said the safety escorts are probably one of the most-beneficial things CSOs do.

"It's a safe walk for students on campus or staff that don't feel safe. They'll walk them from one place to another, " he said. "They'll wear a body cam the whole time to protect them and the individual they are walking, but we're just trying to do whatever we can to keep people on campus safe."

Ciuni said from his standpoint, "If you really like law enforcement you can go from this to being an officer—it's a good way to get your feet in the door and get some experience.

"Just come in with a good attitude, " he added.

While their ultimate goal is to gain more officers, Armstrong said they also want to change the current perception of police officers and show at UPD they are doing things for the right reasons.

"We are in a university setting where we can get the most education possible for our officers, " the sergeant said. "We try to give them the most training, the most classes, the most experience we possibly can in order to set them up for success and not failure—and look right doing it. So, professionalism is definitely a big thing when it comes to being a university officer."

As far as Armstrong and UPD are concerned, they not only represent WVU and law enforcement, but all of West Virginia.

"You are maybe the only thing people see from the state of West Virginia. People come from out of the state for game days and events—different things like that—from BYU in Utah to Texas, all they might see is not only our fans, but our officers, too, " he said. "We are what they see. When you are on a university campus you actually get to change the perception of officers not only in West Virginia, not only in Morgantown, but for people all over the country and the world."

In addition to having the chance to talk with those currently on the force, Armstrong said they would also be demonstrating some defensive tactic moves and control techniques that use their obtained skills to maintain control without injuring anyone.

The open house also featured the department's Apex Virtual Reality Police Training Simulator, which uses a VR headset.

Armstrong said various scenarios such as a traffic stop can be experienced by trainees. Items such as drugs and guns can be placed in the virtual world as well, giving the trainee experience de-escalating situations. The amount of cooperation the virtual people are giving the trainee is based on how well they are communicating.

Communication skills, according to Armstrong, are the number one thing needed to be a police officer and why UPD requires a minimum two years of experience working with the public in some manner.

The department can give you most of the training needed, but Armstrong said "you use your verbal skills at every call you go to ... so, we want that public knowledge, the people skills to be able to go out into the public and communicate effectively.

Otherwise, applicants must meet the state standards and pass a physical fitness test that includes 28 sit-ups within one minute, 18 push-ups within an additional minute and a 14-minute, 36-second mile-and-a-half run.

As with any law enforcement agency, applicants will also need to submit a background check and attend the police academy.

Armstrong said anyone interested can stop by the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive in Morgantown or call 304-293-2677 to make an appointment.

"If you are thinking about it and just haven't taken that jump and you have the calling—call us, " he said.