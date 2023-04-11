WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), formerly known as Weight Watchers, announced last month its plans to acquire Sequence, a telehealth platform with a focus on weight loss drugs.

For decades, WW has been a popular choice among Americans focused on losing weight. The New York-based companys unique point-based system does not prohibit users from consuming foods that are considered unhealthy by conventional diet plans for weight loss, and this feature is one of the main reasons why millions of people use its programs to achieve their health goals. Until recently, the company has also avoided promoting the use of weight loss medications. Therefore, the acquisition of Sequence indicates a strategic pivot to steer WW in a new direction amid continuing macroeconomic challenges.





Although the company will see some benefits from this deal, the recent market enthusiasm regarding WW's prospects may not accurately reflect the struggles it is facing currently.

WW International: Approach With Caution

Subscriber growth will get a boost

On April 10, WW International completed the deal, opening the doors for the business combination to welcome the expected synergies.

Sequence is a tech platform that offers a subscription product priced at $99 per month to qualifying users who are medically cleared to take prescription drugs that help with weight loss. The company already serves a client base of 24,000 and generates revenue of around $25 million every year. The business combination allows WW to funnel existing and new users to the Sequence platform, thereby leading to higher monetization of its active users. On the other hand, some Sequence users are likely to try WWs product offerings as well. According to WW CEO Sima Sistani, entering into the clinical drug space makes perfect sense for the company as prescription drugs can be used as a complementary product to assist users in their weight loss journey.

Some Wall Street analysts are turning bullish on WW due to the acquisition, which is one of the main reasons for the 44% surge in its share price on April 10. After evaluating the synergies expected from this transaction, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Jason English boosted his price target for the stock from $3.80 to $13, saying:



"We believe a catalyst for a turnaround has emerged with its new obesity drug on-ramp solution. With the now completed acquisition of Sequence, WW will begin to offer a pharmaceutical-based clinical subscription service that it can integrate with its legacy behavioral-based weight management offering."





The completion of the deal should help WW's subscriber growth in the short term, but long-term-oriented investors will need to assess whether this deal will help the company earn sustainable economic profits.

Long-term challenges

The company's first challenge to overcome stems from the dynamically changing nature of the global health industry. What is relevant today might not be relevant tomorrow, and this makes it inherently risky for companies that primarily focus on weight loss programs.

WW Internationals core products have stood the test of time, but the company has failed to stop its subscription numbers from eroding. These losses have a lot to do with competitive pressures as many big tech companies have introduced health-monitoring apps and other features in the last five years. The company ended 2020 with 4.4 million subscribers, which was one of the best years in recent memory for WW International. When pandemic fears subsided, the company started losing subscribers and ended 2022 with 3.5 million subscribers, representing more than 900,000 lost subscribers in just two years.

Although the acquisition of Sequence is expected to boost subscription growth, it is a relatively smaller platform in comparison with just 24,000 active members. As such, it is unlikely the company will move the needle for WW International in any meaningful way in the short term from a financial performance perspective.

The second challenge stems from the substantial marketing investments required to penetrate WWs target market. These marketing expenses have to be made on a recurring basis as the subscriber churn is high, making it difficult for the company to carve out any competitive advantages in the long run.

The company's third challenge stems from the plethora of free content and tools available today to help people in their weight loss journey. WW has been around for decades, but todays operating environment is unique as consumers having unrestricted access to dozens of online weight loss tools. As such, it is difficult for WW to convince potential subscribers to try its point-based weight loss program.

Takeaway

The acquisition of Sequence will help WW expand into new markets, but the combination will not address some of the major challenges the company is facing currently. There is no guarantee that the company is on the right path to creating value for long-term shareholders, which is why investors need to be cautious amid the current market hype.

