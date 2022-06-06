WWDC 22 live updates: Apple will unveil iOS 16, the latest update for iPhone

Monday will give iPhone owners their first look at the big changes coming to their smartphones this fall.

Apple will virtually host its Worldwide Developers Conference this week, starting with a keynote address Monday where they are widely expected to unveil iOS 16, the latest software for its iPhones.

The keynote will likely also serve as a platform for sharing software updates related to their other products as well, including iPads, MacBooks and the Apple Watch.

USA TODAY will provide live updates on what's coming to iOS 16 throughout the keynote, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

iOS 16 gets a big lock screen update

Apple's Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, confirms what we already knew: iOS 16 is the next major software update for the iPhone. He starts with the lock screen, calling it "the biggest update ever."

It's far more personal, offering different fonts, styles and colors, along with tiny icons for information such as noise levels, weather and more. It's similar to the Apple Watch and how you update and personalize watch faces. Making the updates requires just a simple drag and drop interface.

Users can easily swipe to update the fonts, and Apple is finally going to eliminate faces on wallpapers get covered up by the time.

Tim Cook starts things off

No surprise, but Apple's CEO begins from the halls of Apple's new futuristic headquarters to officially start WWDC. Cook is currently recapping all the ways Apple is trying to foster robust developer environments, including new academies focused on underrepresented communities. Cook says the Apple community has grown to more than 34 million developers.

What is WWDC?

The Worldwide Developers Conference, held each year, is a week-long gathering of developers of applications for Apple products including the iPhone, Mac, and iPad to connect with fellow developers and discover new tools for creating apps.

The conference had previously been hosted at a convention center in San Francisco before the COVID-19 pandemic transformed it to a virtual experience in 2020.

How to watch WWDC

The keynote is available to stream on Apple's website or through the Apple TV app available on various streaming devices. Apple also streams its keynote through its YouTube channel.

What we know about iOS 16 right now

The most notable rumored update Apple could reveal is iOS 16 supporting an always-on display, which could provide basic information to users without having to wake the device. Other rumored features coming to the iPhone include upgrades to the Messages app and the Health app.

When will iOS 16 launch?

Typically, the arrival of the latest version of iOS lands just before the launch of a new iPhone in the fall. Last year, Apple launched iOS 15 on Sept. 20, four days before the debut of the iPhone 13.

Will my iPhone support iOS 16?

The most recent releases of the iPhone will almost certainly support iOS 16. The question is whether much older models going back to the iPhone 6S, which launched nearly seven years ago, will still run the latest version of iOS. If you're clinging to one of those models, it might be time to consider an upgrade.

