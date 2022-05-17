U.S. markets closed

WWP Beauty Launches New Sustainable Service Program During Cosmoprof Bologna

WWP Beauty
·2 min read

The company launches ‘Beauty with Purpose’ program and highlights its sustainable material technologies through five new packaging collections.

WWP Beauty Launches New Sustainable Service Program During Cosmoprof Bologna

WWP Beauty Booth
WWP Beauty Booth

WWP Beauty Launches New Sustainable Service Program During Cosmoprof Bologna

WWP Beauty Innovative Materials
WWP Beauty Innovative Materials

Los Angeles, CA, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Los Angeles, CA) - WWP Beauty, a world-class full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, launched a new, sustainable service program at the 2022 Cosmopack Bologna show called ‘Beauty with Purpose’. This program supports the company’s larger sustainability missions such as Carbon Neutrality, Zero Waste, Circular Beauty, and Social Responsibility which were represented throughout WWP Beauty’s booth with a space that fused nature and technology.

“The Beauty with Purpose is a customized, solution-driven service offered to new and existing customers looking to transform their brands to include more mindful formulations, packaging, and accessories that are clean, sustainable, ethical, inclusive, and diverse. This transformative process is at the forefront of sustainable innovations and technologies, utilizing green chemistry, eco-smart designs, new sustainable materials, and transparent sourcing & supply chain management. Through this service brands will leverage WWP Beauty’s partnership to make a positive and purposeful impact on the planet with the ultimate goal of creating Beauty with Purpose”, said Jennifer Adams, WWP Beauty Chief Executive Officer.

Musa Dias, WWP Beauty, CMO commented, “As a part of this new service program the company also launched five new packaging collections each featuring an innovative and sustainable new material. These materials included:

  • Ocean Plastic - A first-to-market Ocean Plastic 70% tube made from ocean-bound plastic waste that has been recovered and recycled from Asian shores contributing to reduced waste and a more circular beauty system.

  • Nature2Need, Biopolymer Technology - A WWP Beauty exclusive plastic-free, biopolymer created from renewable, abundant sugarcane resources using the latest plant-based technologies.

  • Eastman Cristal™ One Renew Resin - An innovative molecular recycled and recyclable RIC 1 resin collection featuring 50% molecular recycled content.

  • Eastman Cristal™ Renew Resin - A collection featuring luxurious crystal-clear resin with a glass-like look and feel, designed with 50% molecular recycled content (RPETG 50%).

  • IPET, Sustainable Opulence - A deluxe collection of crystal-clear, and weighted components molded in eco-friendly, BPA-free IPET resin.”

About WWP Beauty

WWP Beauty is committed to developing future-focused, sustainable solutions for the global beauty industry through close collaboration, exceptional agility, and unparalleled scale. The company’s full-service offering of formula, packaging, and accessories, paired with their in-house manufacturing capabilities allow them to stand out as the source for everything beauty. Through a worldwide team of beauty experts that spans across North America, EMEA, and APAC, WWP Beauty offers its customers global support at the local level. To learn more, visit our website at www.wwpbeauty.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Musa Dias WWP Beauty 609 712-7476 musa@wwpbeauty.com


