WWP Beauty Launches Zero+ Turnkey Collection Featuring Plastic-Free, Plant-Based Packaging Line

An inclusive, gender-neutral collection of multi-tasking waterless products in packaging that promotes a more circular and sustainable future.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WWP Beauty, a world-class, full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, has launched a new suite of turnkey products with formulations and packaging that each address trends within the beauty space. The new Zero+ Collection features formulations that are clean, inclusive and multi-tasking, with packaging that is made from natural, renewable ingredients that are responsibly sourced and created from the rebirth of farm waste. This condensed collection of highly functional products includes 3 multi-purpose products and is paired with accessories to showcase the company's full-service capabilities.

Zero+ Skin Prep + Perfector

A blurring balm enriched with Beet Root Extract, Elderberry Extract and Sea Moss that is used to prime and prep the skin before makeup application, or worn alone to virtually even out skin tone, erase fine lines and skin imperfections creating a flawless, hyper-natural, 'your-skin-but-better' look and feel.

Zero+ Face + Eyes + Lips Enhancer

An all-over, multi-tasking skin enhancer that can be used on the cheeks, lips and eyes as a 1 minute makeup that delivers a hint of color and an ultimate dewy glow while moisturizing and protecting the skin. It features a blend of Squalane, Sea Moss, and Elderberry Extract.

Zero+ Brow Shaper + Styler

A multi-functional creamy pomade with flexible hold to style and condition brows, beards and flyaways. Infused with Jamaican Black Castor Oil and Fenugreek.

Zero+ Packaging Line

This zero plastic, plant-based packaging line was developed with the mission of offering solutions that align with WWP Beauty's "6R's of Sustainability." The Zero+ packaging collection closely represents Reduce, Replace, Respect and Rebirth because it is responsibly and locally sourced from farm waste which does not interrupt the food chain supply and reduces its overall carbon footprint of the material and final component. Ultimately, this packaging helps promote a circular economy, reducing waste and utilizing renewable resources.

"Now more than ever, we are seeing beauty consumers increasingly adopt streamlined beauty routines based on multifunctional products - born from the desire to buy more sustainably, while also simply saving time and money," said Musa Dias, CMO of WWP Beauty. "The Zero+ Collection was developed based on the concept that less is truly more, and that creating zero waste is in turn creating positive value for both the end-user and the environment."

All items in this collection are made with clean, compliant, vegan and cruelty-free formulas and sustainable packaging and accessory options. This collection demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to reducing its global carbon footprint, supporting a circular economy throughout the cosmetics industry and working towards creating a more sustainable, clean and inclusive future.

About WWP Beauty
WWP Beauty is committed to developing future-focused, sustainable solutions for the global beauty industry through close collaboration, exceptional agility, and unparalleled scale. The company's full-service offering of formula, packaging and accessories, paired with their in-house manufacturing capabilities allow them to stand out as the source for everything beauty. Through a worldwide team of beauty experts that span across North America, EMEA and APAC, WWP Beauty offers their customers global support at the local level. To learn more, visit our website at www.wwpbeauty.com.

Contact:

Caitlin Bishop


Turchette Agency


(973) 227-8080 ext. 129


cbishop@turchette.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wwp-beauty-launches-zero-turnkey-collection-featuring-plastic-free-plant-based-packaging-line-301372807.html

SOURCE WWP Beauty

