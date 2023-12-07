WXXI President Norm Silverstein to retire after 28 years

Norm Silverstein, who led WXXI Public Media as it greatly expanded its size and mission, will retire next year, according to the organization.

The 71-year-old has been president of WXXI for 28 years. He will remain in his role until the board of trustees identifies a new president through a national search.

Since Silverstein's arrival in 1995, WXXI has grown from a mid-sized public radio station to a local cultural empire. It owns the Little Theatre and CITY Magazine alongside a half-dozen radio stations and four television channels.

Norm Silverstein in 2000.

During the same time, he greatly expanded WXXI's budget and staff, in particular through major fundraising campaigns in 2004 and 2016. He also oversaw an organizational transformation to digital broadcasting.

Silverstein came to Rochester from Maryland Public Television and before that was a television news correspondent in Washington, D.C., and an aide to the governor of Maryland.

"The arts and cultural community in Rochester is stronger because WXXI believes in cooperation, not competition, and in putting the community first," Silverstein said in a press release. "You see that in almost everything we do."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Norm Silverstein to retire after 28 years at WXXI in Rochester NY