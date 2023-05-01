WyHy Credit Union and GreenPath Financial Wellness Are Partnering to Create More Access to Financial Learning

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / WyHy Federal Credit Union is proud to announce its partnership with GreenPath Financial Wellness, a leading national nonprofit organization, to offer financial counseling, debt management services, and free financial education resources to its members.

WyHy and GreenPath

Through this partnership, GreenPath's certified experts will assess individuals' and families' entire financial picture and identify options that will help them plan for a financially healthy future. This includes providing debt counseling to help manage credit card debt and other consumer debt, foreclosure prevention services, home buyer preparation assistance, renter and reverse mortgage counseling, and student loan counseling.

"Our partnership with GreenPath Financial Wellness will allow us to better serve our members and help them achieve financial success," said Matt Ballou, "We understand that financial stress can impact every aspect of life, and we are committed to providing our members with the resources and support they need to make informed decisions and plan for a bright financial future."

Kristen Holt, President and CEO of GreenPath Financial Wellness, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. "As a national nonprofit organization in service for more than 60 years, GreenPath is ready to help those seeking guidance through our team of HUD Certified Housing Counselors and NFCC-certified credit counselors," said Holt. "We are thrilled to partner with WyHy Federal Credit Union to provide free, confidential, and judgment-free counseling to help individuals and families achieve financial wellness at every step of their financial journey."

About WyHy Federal Credit Union

WyHy Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that has been serving Wyoming communities since 1953. With branches in Cheyenne, Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, and Casper, WyHy is dedicated to providing exceptional financial services and benefits to its members. WyHy offers a wide range of products and services, including savings and checking accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards, and financial education resources. As a member-owned financial institution, WyHy prioritizes its members' financial success and is committed to providing personalized solutions that meet their unique needs. To learn more visit www.wyhy.org

About GreenPath

As one of the largest financial counseling agencies in the nation, for more than 60 years, GreenPath Financial Wellness has assisted millions of people with debt and credit management, student loans, homeownership, and foreclosure prevention. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath and its affiliates work directly with individuals and 580+ credit union, bank, retirement/insurance and employer partners across the U.S. from more than 20 locations and through phone access and online tools. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation. To learn more, visit www.greenpath.org or call 866-648-8122. Follow the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram @greenpathfinancial and on Twitter @GreenPath.

Contact Information

Amy Davis

Director of Marketing

adavis@wyhy.org

(307) 638-4290

Matt Ballou

Chief Retail Officer

mballou@wyhy.org

(307) 638-4290

