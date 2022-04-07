U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.21
    +19.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.57
    +87.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,897.30
    +8.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.80
    -7.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.18
    +0.95 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    +11.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9370
    +0.1370 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,530.20
    -336.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.54
    +8.88 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Wyloo Metals Completes Acquisition of Noront Resources; Eagle’s Nest to Set New Global Benchmark in Sustainable Mining

Wyloo Metals
·6 min read
Wyloo Metals
Wyloo Metals

PERTH, Australia, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd (“Wyloo Metals”) has successfully completed its acquisition of Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront”) (TSXV:NOT), committing to transform the Eagle’s Nest nickel deposit into the new global standard for responsible mining practices.

The acquisition was completed following a shareholder vote to approve the plan of arrangement and a subsequent retention election, which resulted in less than 20 per cent of the common shares of Noront being subject to a retention election1. As a result, Wyloo Metals has acquired all of the common shares of Noront that it did not already own.

Wyloo Metals CEO Luca Giacovazzi said the company was ready to deliver a new world-class battery metals producer in the province of Ontario - one that will play a significant role in meeting the rising demand for critical minerals as the world looks to decarbonize.

“Wyloo Metals was founded to ensure a successful transition to a lower carbon future by supplying the necessary critical metals to the world. Today, we take an important step in our long-term strategy to become a producer of metals needed for a cleaner future,”
Mr Giacovazzi said.

“We know this future can be realized by working together with our Indigenous communities and stakeholders. The Ring of Fire represents a transformative, multigenerational opportunity and we are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to create mutually beneficial industry and employment opportunities across the region.”

EAGLE’S NEST TO LEAD THE WORLD IN SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONS

As one of the largest undeveloped, high-grade nickel sulphide deposits in the world, Eagle’s Nest has the potential to transform Ontario into a leading producer of battery materials. To realize this potential, Wyloo Metals will pursue the highest standards of sustainable development, build supply chain capabilities within Ontario, invest directly into local businesses, and create training and employment pathways across northern Ontario.

Wyloo Metals intends to develop Eagle’s Nest in line with four key commitments:

  1. Developing Eagle’s Nest as a net zero emissions mine
    We will embrace innovation by adopting the latest processes and technologies at Eagle’s Nest, to minimize our environmental impact in pursuit of our goal: producing the metals critical to a low-carbon future.

  2. Committing C$25 million toward feasibility studies to investigate the potential for battery material production in Ontario
    We will assess the potential to produce the raw materials to supply emerging battery markets, creating a robust critical material supply chain in Ontario, extracting as much value as possible from Canada’s critical minerals, for Canadians.

  3. Targeting C$100 million in contract awards to Indigenous-led businesses
    Through genuine partnership, Wyloo Metals will work hand-in-hand with Indigenous-led businesses to fully realize the economic benefits provided by the Ring of Fire development through direct contract awards, removing barriers for access to capital, and providing practical business support. Wyloo will incorporate traditional knowledge and Indigenous expertise into its operations by engaging with Indigenous communities throughout the exploration and development processes.

  4. Creating and sustaining Indigenous and Northern Ontario employment opportunities
    Wyloo will establish a Training and Employment Centre that provides guaranteed employment for trainees upon completion, empowering Indigenous and regional communities with access to good, long-term jobs.

In addition to targeting net zero emissions, Wyloo Metals will set a global benchmark for future mining operations through its proactive commitments to sustainable development and the highest possible standards of environmental compliance, including:

  • A small footprint, underground operation with less than one square kilometre of surface disturbance;

  • The return of tailings underground as paste backfill, replacing the need for tailings impoundment areas;

  • Process water recycling that will minimize water use and process water discharge;

  • Investigating the use of electric vehicles at site and underground, and hydrogen-fuelled haulage truck fleets;

  • Investigating the development of wind power at site; and

  • Investigating the use of ultramafic waste rock to capture and sequester carbon.

Wyloo Metals intends to apply these technologies alongside traditional knowledge from local communities to ensure Eagle’s Nest is a truly sustainable development.

SUPPORTING CANADA AND ONTARIO’S CRITICAL MINERALS STRATEGIES

Wyloo Metals supports the critical mineral strategies of the federal government and the province of Ontario and welcomes the emphasis on creating resilient domestic supply chains, investing in innovation, research and labour supply, and critically, building economic development opportunities with Indigenous partners. Developing the north is critical to meeting these goals, and Wyloo Metals looks forward to working with the federal and provincial government to realize these strategies.

The Ring of Fire is richly endowed with nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum group elements (PGEs), chromite, titanium and vanadium - all of which feature in Ontario’s critical minerals list. Recent geopolitical events have further highlighted the value of a secure domestic supply chain of such metals.

Wyloo Metals also looks forward to continuing to support Indigenous communities in leading the development of an infrastructure corridor that will not only facilitate mine production, but will provide communities with all season access to road transportation, power and internet infrastructure alongside other amenities such as health services, reducing the reliance on unpredictable winter roads, and reducing the frequent, carbon-intensive air freight to the north.

“Canada has a valuable opportunity to position itself as a green energy superpower for the next century and beyond. The demand for critical metals is being driven by a once-in-a-generation industrial revolution, as we transition from a carbon-based economy to electrification and low-carbon technologies,”
Mr Giacovazzi said.

“By investing in Ontario’s battery production capabilities, we will not only provide a secure, domestic supply of products for the emerging battery market, but also provide a source of critical metals that meet the highest environmental and social standards.”

ADVISORS

Wyloo Metals engaged Maxit Capital LP to act as its financial advisor and McCarthy Tétrault LLP to act as its legal advisor.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Andrew Bennett

M +61 427 782 503

P +61 8 6460 4949

E abennett@tattarang.com

ABOUT WYLOO METALS

Wyloo Metals is the metals and mining subsidiary of Tattarang, one of Australia’s largest private investment groups. Led by a multidisciplinary team of geologists, engineers and financial professionals, Wyloo Metals manages a diverse portfolio of exploration and development projects and cornerstone interests in a number of public companies. Wyloo Metals works closely with all stakeholders to accelerate projects through the development cycle while meeting the highest international environmental, social and governance standards. See more at: www.wyloometals.com

DISCLAIMER

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Wyloo Metals does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Wyloo Metals and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in connection with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

1 See Noront Resources Ltd. press release dated March 28, 2022.


Recommended Stories

  • New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works

    Rio Tinto, General Motors and even the U.S. Energy Department are investing heavily in a crop of newer technologies that could revolutionize the way lithium is produced for electric vehicle batteries. Now those technologies just have to prove they work on a commercial scale. If they do, miners will be able to boost global lithium production with a footprint far smaller than open-pit mines and evaporation ponds, which often are the size of multiple football fields and unpopular with local communities.

  • Tesla’s ‘Cyber Rodeo’ Begins. Why Its New Factory Is a Big Deal.

    It’s time for the Tesla “Cyber Rodeo,” which christens the electric-vehicle maker’s new gigafactory located in Austin, Texas. Here’s what to expect coming out of Austin for the next couple of days, along with some recent history. Tesla dubs its factories with the giga prefix.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    Previously, the United States had identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes, 21 Azur Boeing planes and 17 UTair Boeing aircraft. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said the message was clear: "Defy our export controls at your own peril."

  • Goodyear Seeks Alternatives For Rubber Trees; Picks 'Dandelions' As Potential Option

    Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) partners with Ohio-based Farmed Materials to develop a domestic source of natural rubber from a specific species of dandelion. The multi-year, multi-million-dollar program is supported by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), and BioMADE. Taraxacum kok-saghyz, a species of dandelion known as TK, has proven to be a valuable alternative to natural rubber trees. Farmed Materials has shown initial positive results in pilot pro

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • EVs: Biden admin holds meeting with Elon Musk, other auto execs on charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details President Biden's administration meeting with Elon Musk and other EV executives, the EV space, and discussions surrounding EV charging infrastructure.

  • The Chip Sector Has a New Worry in Plant Shutdown for Key Manufacturing Chemical

    3M has stopped production at a plant in Belgium that produces the vast majority of the world's supply of semiconductor-grade PFAS chemicals.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jamie Dimon Tells Investors to Prepare for a 'Drag' on JPMorgan's Returns

    In his much anticipated and widely read annual letter, JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon touched on a wide variety of issues facing the country right now, including higher inflation, rising interest rates, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pertaining specifically to the bank itself, Dimon warned investors of a "drag" on the bank's return on equity because of regulatory capital rules that he has long criticized. Let's look at what Dimon is referring to and how it may impact the stock.

  • Walmart raises pay for truck drivers to as much as $110,000 in the first year

    Walmart announced increased pay for its private fleet of truck drivers and a new driver program, part of an effort to enhance its supply chain capabilities.

  • BlackBerry settles lawsuit over BlackBerry 10

    U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan federal court granted a request from the company's lawyers and shareholders to adjourn their planned trial to negotiate a preliminary settlement. Shareholders accused the company of concealing BlackBerry 10's true sales prospects in public statements during 2013, resulting in an inflated share price. Lawsuits accusing companies of misleading shareholders are common in the United States, but few go to trial.

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Electra Announces Offtake Agreement for Recycled Battery Material

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today announced an offtake agreement for nickel and cobalt produced from a battery recycling plant that it expects to commission in 2023 at its Battery Materials Park north of Toronto. Under the agreement, Glencore AG will purchase the nickel and cobalt products until the end of 2024 on market-based terms.

  • Got $10,000? 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Cover a broad swath of the industry with this handful of top-quality names, and keep them around for years.

  • Walmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts retraining program

    Walmart said it is boosting starting pay for its 12,000 long-haul truck drivers who deliver merchandise to its stores and Sam's Clubs locations amid a U.S. shortage of drivers that threatens to prolong supply chain snarls and merchandise shortages. Federal limits on daily working hours, the COVID-19 pandemic and other hurdles have prompted many truck drivers to quit. Walmart Inc is also following rival Amazon.com Inc in incentivizing employees in other roles to retrain for in-demand transportation jobs required to ease supply chain bottlenecks and support their online operations.

  • $4.2 Billion Deal to Create Oil Tanker Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NV are considering an all-stock merger that would produce the world’s biggest tanker fleet, just as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives a recovery in the market.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.