U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.50
    +10.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,141.00
    +38.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,077.25
    +40.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.20
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.35
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.20
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.09 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    +0.0033 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4600
    +0.0380 (+1.11%)
     

  • Vix

    27.30
    +3.43 (+14.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1558
    +0.0066 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0030
    -1.6420 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,310.96
    -1,398.90 (-6.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.39
    -39.31 (-7.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,275.33
    -110.53 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Wyndham Debuts Mobile Tipping Solution for U.S. and Canadian Franchisees

·4 min read

Teams with Béné, becoming one the first hotel companies to offer a portfolio-wide, mobile tipping platform

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across more than 95 countries, today unveiled a new, portfolio-wide, mobile tipping solution for its U.S. and Canadian franchisees, making it one of the first major hotel companies to do so.

Wyndham’s new mobile tipping solution—debuting just in time for International Housekeepers &amp; Environmental Services Week—enables guests to digitally tip housekeepers and other frontline hotel staff at virtually no cost to franchisees.
Wyndham’s new mobile tipping solution—debuting just in time for International Housekeepers & Environmental Services Week—enables guests to digitally tip housekeepers and other frontline hotel staff at virtually no cost to franchisees.

Developed and managed by Béné, a leader in cashless tipping, the platform enables guests to easily tip hotel team members digitally via their preferred mobile device and is now available for adoption by Wyndham franchisees across all brands. It comes as a growing number of consumers adopt and show preference for digital payments, which according to consulting firm McKinsey, 82% of Americans are now using.

"The pandemic dramatically accelerated guest demand for digital payment solutions and that trend will only continue in the coming years," said Scott Strickland, chief information officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Having previously empowered our franchisees to accept digital, contactless payment for stays at their hotels, the next logical step was to find a solution that allows guests to recognize housekeepers, wait staff and other frontline team members in a similar fashion. This platform does exactly that and at virtually no cost to franchisees."

Once a hotel opts-in and is setup on the Béné platform, guests can easily recognize the team member of their choice by scanning a QR code during their stay and choosing how much they would like to tip. QR codes are unique to each team member and tips are deposited daily either directly into their individual bank accounts or into the property's account to be distributed with regular payroll. The platform accepts multiple forms of payment, including credit card, Apple Pay® and Google Pay™. Similar to other digital payment services, platform costs are covered by guests via a small transaction fee, leaving franchisees responsible only for basic marketing materials, which they can either order directly from Béné at a minimal cost or create themselves.

Added Strickland, "The beauty of this solution is its simplicity and how easy it is for our franchisees to allow their guests to make the switch from cash to digital. There's no app to download and no software to install. It's entirely web-based, which means so long as guests have a phone and an internet connection, they're able to tip and show their appreciation."

Wyndham's push for mobile tipping comes amid the Company's broader celebrations supporting International Housekeepers & Environmental Services Week, a global initiative sponsored by The Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association (IHEA), dedicated to recognizing the efforts of housekeepers and custodial staff members. Held every year during the second full week of September, Wyndham leadership, along with its franchisees, are spending the week celebrating housekeepers at hotels around globe, making in-person visits while giving away an array of awards and prizes, including millions of Wyndham Rewards points.

"At the heart of every great hotel is a great team of housekeepers," said Scott LePage, president, Americas, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "This week is all about celebrating them and all that they do for both guests as well as our industry. While we invite everyone to join us in showing their thanks this week, our greater hope is that through initiatives like mobile tipping, we can empower guests by making it easier for them to show their appreciation with every stay, no matter the time of year."

Mobile tipping is the latest initiative as part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ongoing, multi-year, digital transformation. Over the past three years, the Company has significantly invested in new technology to enhance the guest experience while delivering best-in-class resources and enhanced operational efficiencies for its franchisees. Earlier this year, it launched Road Trip Planner, an innovative new tool allowing travelers to seamlessly plot, plan and book their ideal road trip via Wyndham's award-winning mobile app and more recently, debuted RevIQ, a next-generation, cloud-based, mobile-first revenue management system designed to help franchisees optimize their revenue strategies and grow market share.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 819,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 23 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 95 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Contact
Rob Myers
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
+1 (973) 753-6590
rob.myers@wyndham.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels &amp; Resorts)
(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-debuts-mobile-tipping-solution-for-us-and-canadian-franchisees-301623522.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Slumped Today -- but Not as Much as the Market Overall

    These companies fared surprisingly better than other parts of the market following this morning's inflation report.

  • American Airlines CEO on what makes DFW attractive: 'We figure out how to get things done'

    American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said the carrier could have put its biggest hub anywhere but it chose to do so at DFW Airport. And it plans to keep on growing.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Royal Caribbean Cruises a Buy?

    During the six-month period between January and June, the S&P 500 tumbled hard into bear market territory, only to rally higher since. Over the past two decades, there have been a number of market crashes -- from the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s to the pandemic outbreak of 2020, and the financial and housing markets collapse in between -- yet through it all the stock market returns averaged 9.5% a year. In the 10-year period before the global crisis, Royal Caribbean stock returned more than 420% compared to 190% gain by the S&P 500, an amazing run-up during a big bull market.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Falling Today

    The airline industry's already tricky attempt to navigate away from its pandemic-era lows is facing fresh headwinds, and investors are reacting by heading for the emergency exits. Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA), Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) both traded down as much as 5% on Tuesday, and shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) weren't far behind, as the market reacted to the latest risks facing the sector.

  • Disney Parks Reveal Opening Dates for Huge New Rides

    Disney theme park fans can mark their calendars for the opening of several new, long-anticipated rides.

  • First class passengers convicted for ‘unruly’ American Airlines attack on flight diverted from LA to Phoenix

    ‘There is a line between boorish behavior on an airplane and criminal activity, and the defendant clearly crossed it,’ US Attorney says

  • Carnival (CCL) Stock Declines 54% in a year: Is the Worst Over?

    Carnival (CCL) benefits from improved booking trends and resumption of operations.

  • Travel Trick: Rebooking a Flight Can Actually Save You Money

    It used to be that you were locked into airfare when buying a plane ticket -- and there would be hefty fees for any changes to your itinerary (up to $200 and the difference in fare, according to...

  • Cruise expects to debut driverless taxis in Phoenix by year's end

    Cruise, an autonomous vehicle startup based in San Francisco, says it is ready to launch driverless taxi service in Phoenix later this year.

  • Is Hawaii Paradise or a Money Pit for Southwest Airlines?

    Since then, the low-fare airline giant has built up a sizable business flying customers to, from, and within Hawaii. Barring a turnaround in its performance, that could lead to retrenchment sometime down the road, benefiting hometown airline Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA). In the first year after it began service to Hawaii, Southwest Airlines expanded rapidly there.

  • The 9 biggest announcements from D23 this year

    Over the weekend, fans of all things Disney were treated to some very big news about the future of all its properties, including Walt Disney World here in Central Florida.

  • A congressman wasn't allowed on a flight - because of his wheelchair

    When Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.) made plans to travel to military bases in Italy last month, the Defense Department called ahead to make sure his power wheelchair would be permitted on the flight. But Langevin, who is a quadriplegic, never made it past the check-in counter.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. When airline staff learned that his wheelchair used lithium-ion batteries - a lighter-weight, more durable type of b

  • Literally Each And Every One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week

    "Boom" —your mind and mineView Entire Post ›

  • Disney hints at possible new expansion, ride open dates

    The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) pulled the curtain back on a slew of details during its D23 Expo theme parks presentation on Sept. 11 — including opening dates and potential expansions. The event, which was held in Anaheim, California, revealed that the Tron Lightcycle/Run coaster at Magic Kingdom will debut in spring 2023. In addition, nighttime shows are getting revamped with the return of "Happily Ever After" at Magic Kingdom in 2023, and new nighttime show at Epcot celebrating the company's 100th anniversary.

  • Biden touts U.S. crackdown on airlines over passenger treatment

    President Joe Biden said on Monday his administration had cracked down on U.S. airlines to improve treatment of passengers, a claim rejected by the carriers. Biden said prior to changes made in customer service plans by major airlines "if your flight was canceled or delayed, no top airline guaranteed covering your cost of hotels and meals." "My administration is also cracking down on the airlines to get passengers fairer treatment," Biden said.

  • Japan Airlines' capacity outstrips demand amid COVID curbs, official says

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) is operating at 65% of its pre-pandemic international capacity, although COVID-19 curbs are limiting demand to just about 40% of pre-pandemic levels, an airline executive said on Tuesday. In the domestic market, the airline is operating at 100% of its pre-pandemic capacity, though demand is about 80% of corresponding levels, said Akihide Yoguchi, JAL's vice president of strategy research for the Asia Oceania region. Japan's international travel demand has been hampered by the need for tourists to obtain visas and travel agency bookings as well a daily cap on inbound traveller numbers.

  • ‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations

    Australia's most prominent airline is also leading the country in delays and cancellations

  • Why Does Your Boarding Pass Say "See Agent" And What Does That Mean?

    Airline travel can be stressful and the last thing you want is to have complications with your boarding pass.

  • GM’s Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin

    General Motors' self-driving car company on Monday announced plans to expand a robotaxi service that recently launched in California into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year.

  • Airline barred congressman from flying twice because he’s in a wheelchair

    ‘What’s outrageous is that lithium-ion batteries are going to become more and more prevalent in people using them because they’re lighter weight and they last a lot longer,’ the Rhode Island congressman said