U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.41
    -2.18 (-3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7620
    +0.1870 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,578.75
    -411.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on its common stock, payable September 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021. The cash dividend represents a 50% increase from the $0.16 per share quarterly dividend paid during the first and second quarters of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels &amp; Resorts)
(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to Wyndham Hotels' quarterly dividend. Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Wyndham Hotels makes the statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wyndham Hotels to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions; the continuation or worsening of the effects from COVID-19, its scope, duration and impact on the Company's business operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on the Company's franchisees and property owners, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for travel; the success of the Company's mitigation efforts in response to COVID-19; the Company's performance in any recovery from COVID-19; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising and management businesses; the Company's relationships with franchisees and property owners; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife; concerns with or threats of pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the effects of COVID-19 and any resurgence or mutations of the virus and actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including stay-in-place directives and other travel restrictions; risks related to restructuring or strategic initiatives; risks related to the Company's relationship with CorePoint Lodging; the Company's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital as a result of COVID-19; and the Company's ability to make or pay, plans for, and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Contacts


Investors:

Matt Capuzzi

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

973 753-6453

ir@wyndham.com

Media:

Dave DeCecco

Group Vice President, Global Communications

973 753-6590

WyndhamHotelsNews@wyndham.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-hotels--resorts-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301358147.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood warns of lower trading revenue in third quarter

    It will also record a one-time charge of $1 billion in stock based compensation related to its initial public offering last month. Robinhood allows users to make unlimited commission-free trades in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options and cryptocurrencies. Transaction-based revenue for the quarter rose 141% to $451 million, of which cryptocurrency trading comprised $233 million.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down over 1% after Fed minutes

    Wall Street's main indexes slid on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling over 1%, after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year." Stocks accelerated their declines late in the session, pushing the S&P 500 down about 1.8% from its record closing high after its second straight daily drop. Most S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with energy falling 2.4% and healthcare off 1.5%.

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Nvidia beat Wall Street expectations on its Q2 2022 earnings thanks to the strength of its gaming and data center businesses.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Cisco Systems’ Q4 sales, earnings edge above Wall Street estimates

    Cisco Systems Inc.'s stock was initially flat in extended trading Wednesday after the computer-networking company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results slightly above Wall Street estimates.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • Robinhood earnings: Crypto trading skyrockets in Q2

    Robinhood's (HOOD) revenue based on crypto transactions skyrocketed in the 2nd quarter, with more than 60% of its users trading digital currencies. However the company warned of lower revenue expectations for the third quarter. Shares fell about 5% in after hours.

  • Here’s Why Nelson Capital Disposed its Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stake

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Minutes Reveal This Fear; Tesla Charges Up As Growth Stocks Lead; Apple Dips

    The Dow Jones slipped as Apple stock fell. Tesla stock charged higher. Lowe's stock surged on earnings. Nvidia earnings are due.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Can Afford Driving Growth at This Pace

    After an extremely volatile price action through most of the year,fuboTV(NYSE:FUBO) has temporarily bottomed around US$26. While we won't speculate on price action, we will examine the company's cash burn to check whether it mandates further debt or shareholder dilution.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down about 2% in morning trading Wednesday on a day the overall market is flat. As one of the original meme stocks, the negligible advance or decline of the stock in nearly three weeks is unusual, but the short interest in GameStop shares continues to diminish. Shares sold short fell to almost 7.7 million at the end of July, or 12.3% of outstanding shares.

  • Chip Design Software Firm Synopsys Beats Quarterly Targets

    Semiconductor design software firm Synopsys late Wednesday beat analyst estimates for its fiscal third quarter.

  • Dow Jones Falls 250 Points After Fed Minutes, But Salesforce Stock Scores Bullish Gain; Tesla Surges Ahead Of AI Day

    The Dow Jones was near session lows in afternoon trading after the release of the Fed minutes, but Salesforce stock was a bright spot.