WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

·2 min read

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on its common stock, payable December 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels &amp; Resorts)
(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 836,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 23 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 97 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at https://investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the Company's quarterly dividend. Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time the Company makes the statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. 

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions; the continuation or worsening of the effects from COVID-19, its scope, duration, resurgence and impact on the Company's business operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on the Company's franchisees and property owners, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for travel; the success of the Company's mitigation efforts in response to COVID-19; the Company's performance during the recovery from COVID-19 and any resurgence or mutations of the virus; various actions governments, businesses and individuals continue to take in response to the pandemic, including stay-in-place directives (including, for instance, quarantine and isolation guidelines and mandates), safety mitigation guidance, as well as the timing, availability and adoption rates of vaccinations, booster shots and other treatments for COVID-19; concerns with or threats of other pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the effects of COVID-19; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising and management businesses; the Company's relationships with franchisees and property owners; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife; risks related to restructuring or strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and the Company's ability to make or pay, plans for, and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Contacts


Investors: 

Media:

Matt Capuzzi

Maire Griffin

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations 

Senior Vice President, Global Communications 

973 753-6453 

973 753-6590

ir@wyndham.com

WyndhamHotelsNews@wyndham.com 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-hotels--resorts-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301663813.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

