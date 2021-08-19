U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,404.49
    +4.22 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,882.90
    -77.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,539.69
    +13.78 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,132.57
    -26.21 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.11
    -1.35 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3639
    -0.0108 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7820
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,665.11
    +1,847.51 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.53
    +67.48 (+6.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Reinstates Share Repurchase Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the resumption of the Company's share repurchase program, which has $191 million available under its current authorization for repurchase.

(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels &amp; Resorts)
(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

"Resuming our share repurchase program reflects the Board's continued confidence in our ability to generate significant cash flow and the resiliency of our business model, which continues to lead the industry's recovery and positions us to emerge from the pandemic stronger than before," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer.

The amount and timing of specific repurchases are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors. Repurchases may be conducted through a variety of methods, including open market purchases or in privately negotiated transactions. The Company's share repurchase program has no termination date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to Wyndham Hotels' share repurchase program. Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Wyndham Hotels makes the statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wyndham Hotels to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions; the continuation or worsening of the effects from COVID-19, its scope, duration and impact on the Company's business operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on the Company's franchisees and property owners, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for travel; the success of the Company's mitigation efforts in response to COVID-19; the Company's performance in any recovery from COVID-19; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising and management businesses; the Company's relationships with franchisees and property owners; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife; concerns with or threats of pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the effects of COVID-19 and any resurgence or mutations of the virus and actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including stay-in-place directives and other travel restrictions; risks related to restructuring or strategic initiatives; risks related to the Company's relationship with CorePoint Lodging; the Company's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital as a result of COVID-19; and the Company's ability to make or pay, plans for, and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Contacts


Investors:

Matt Capuzzi

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

973 753-6453

ir@wyndham.com

Media:
Dave DeCecco
Group Vice President, Global Communications
973 753-6590
WyndhamHotelsNews@wyndham.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-hotels--resorts-reinstates-share-repurchase-program-301359343.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Recommended Stories

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Bank Play Set To 'Grow Rapidly In Good Times And Bad' Eyes Entries

    Western Alliance Bancorp is the IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick for Thursday as it eyes multiple buy points. Earnings are accelerating.

  • Alaska Ruling Shows Big Oil’s Uphill Battle in Climate-Fears Era

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the climate-conscious Biden administration supported ConocoPhillips’s $6 billion oil development on Alaska’s Northern Slope, but that couldn’t stop a judge from throwing it in limbo on environmental grounds. U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason’s decision to rescind the Trump administration’s approval of the project is a “surprise” given that in May the current government defended the project in court, RBC Capital Markets analyst Scott Hanold said in a note Thursday. The setbac

  • Nutanix stock falls on fears of sales miss, but one analyst says his data shows otherwise

    Nutanix Inc. shares fell Thursday on concerns that the hyperconverged-infrastructure company would report below-expectation sales in less than two weeks, but one analyst challenged that assessment.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • Macy’s reinstates dividend, Kohl’s raises 2021 outlook, Amazon reportedly plans to open department stores

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;dive into some of Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Macy’s reinstating dividends and buybacks after blowing away earnings estimates, Kohl’s boosting its 2021 outlook as the company continues to rebound with a 30% bump in its Q2 sales, and Amazon moving forward with plans to open department stores to push its own-branded goods.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Why Shares of DLocal Limited Are Skyrocketing Today

    Management reported strong second-quarter earnings after the market closed yesterday, and shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO), an online-payments services provider that focuses on emerging markets, are soaring today.

  • Wall Street Thinks You Can't Lose With This Healthcare Stock

    Although shares of the virtual care provider are down 52% from the pandemic-driven peak, all 25 analysts have a price target higher than where shares currently trade. That bodes well as Teladoc engages new health systems, insurers, and employers.

  • Baron Funds Maintains Positive Outlook in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Despite its Poor Q2 Performance

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Real Estate Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 4.65% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, below both its MSCI Real Estate and MSCI US REIT benchmarks that […]

  • ‘The biggest concern in the equity market would be a taper tantrum’: Expert

    Megan Horneman, Verdence Capital Advisors Director of Portfolio Strategy, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss outlook on the overall market, tapering from the Federal Reserve, and potential market impacts from geopolitical tensions.

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing the Financial Sector

    The finance industry is changing rapidly, and the successful disruptors are going to make a lot of money for some investors. Blockchain and other innovative tech developments are rapidly changing the way people interact financially. Square (NYSE: SQ) is spearheading change across small business payments, cash transfers, and investing.