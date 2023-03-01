U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Wyndham Rewards Unveils Limited-Edition Minibar Stocked with Over a Month of Free Stays (and Snacks too!)

·4 min read

World's most generous hotel rewards program surprising and delighting guests throughout March as it prepares to welcome its 100 millionth enrolled member

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Rewards® is on track to welcome its 100 millionth enrolled member this month and in celebration, the award-winning rewards program is giving away the hotel minibar—literally. That's right: from free snacks to over a month of free vacations, this is one hotel minibar you needn't be afraid to touch.

Wyndham Rewards Logo
Wyndham Rewards Logo

Now through the end of March, Wyndham Rewards will be selecting at random 100 members staying at select hotels and resorts across North America or who have entered for a chance to win by email with their very own, limited-edition, Cooluli minibar, fully stocked with free snacks, free nonalcoholic drinks and yes, free stays. Each minibar includes 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points—enough for a weekend stay at thousands of Wyndham Rewards hotels or resorts—while one lucky minibar winner will receive an additional one million Wyndham Rewards points, enough for more than a month's worth of stays, plus an upgrade to Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership. Best of all, when their trip is over, members may have their minibar shipped home to them at no cost.

"We're here because of our members—all 100 million of them—who choose Wyndham Rewards for its generosity, simplicity, and over 50,000 ways to unlock new memories wherever they are in the world," said Dana Rosenberg, SVP marketing, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "This milestone is not only a testament to our program's commitment to the member experience, but to the incredible people behind it, including our hotel owners and strategic travel partners who, day in and day out, help champion the everyday traveler."

To be automatically entered for a chance to receive a limited-edition Wyndham Rewards minibar, guests must book direct at a participating property this March. Winners will be selected weekly and must be members of Wyndham Rewards to be eligible. Twenty hotels and resorts are participating in the giveaways, including locations like The New Yorker, a Wyndham Hotel; TRYP by Wyndham Orlando and La Quinta by Wyndham Nashville Downtown. Alternatively, members can enter by sending an email with their name, date of birth, email address, and their closest participating hotel to wyndhamrewardssweeps@dja.com. Minibars are not available upon request. A full list of locations, along with official rules, can be found at www.wyndhamrewards.com/minibar.

In addition to giving away minibars, today kicks off Wyndham Rewards' annual "Member Month," a month-long celebration featuring five weeks of exciting deals and discounts including hotel discounts, bonus point offers and more. Slated to be the program's most rewarding member month ever, weekly offers are available to all members globally—even those who enroll during the window of the promotion—and some are stackable with other offers throughout the month. Member Month kicks off today with an offer of 15,000 bonus points for future stays through May 14, 2023. New offers go live every week. For full details, including terms and conditions, visit  www.wyndhamrewards.com/membermonth.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous hotel rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a range of rewards, including free nights at approximately 9,100 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has nearly 100 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 843,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers nearly 100 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Wyndham Rewards is giving away the minibar—literally. Throughout the month of March, members staying at select hotels and resorts across North America will have a chance to receive one of 100 limited-edition Wyndham Rewards minibars stocked with free snacks and for one lucky guest, over a month of free stays. It’s all in celebration of welcoming the program’s upcoming 100 millionth enrolled member.
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-rewards-unveils-limited-edition-minibar-stocked-with-over-a-month-of-free-stays-and-snacks-too-301759125.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

