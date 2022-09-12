U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Wynn Las Vegas Launches Partnership with TB12, Offering Onsite Body Coach Sessions

·4 min read

TB12 Co-Founded by Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero Will Offer Holistic Health and Wellness Options Focused on Performance and Recovery at Resort

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas announces a partnership with Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero's TB12, a holistic health and wellness company modeled and inspired by the training regimen of the famed quarterback and his longtime Body Coach. TB12 is built on the TB12 Method, a series of healthy daily habits across five pillars: pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness. The TB12 Method fully integrates these pillars, designed around muscle recovery and injury prevention to achieve longevity and pain-free living, through the help of solution-oriented Body Coach experts.

TB12 training area at the Encore Fitness Center. Courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas.
TB12 training area at the Encore Fitness Center. Courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas.

"After our successful collaboration with the Wynn for The Match back in June, it was a natural next step to make this partnership official on behalf of TB12," said Tom Brady, TB12 co-founder. "Our TB12 Body Coaches who are the heart and soul of our business and experts in the field of health and wellness will be able to provide guests the exact blueprint of the work Alex and I have been doing together all these years. The addition of the TB12 experience to the Wynn's already premium lineup of wellness-focused offerings is an incredible opportunity for our team to reach all guests looking to continue their health and wellness goals while traveling."

Located within the Encore Fitness Center, the TB12 Body Coach sessions are grounded in innovative and personalized care, connecting guests one-on-one with training experts. The Body Coaches will develop a personalized treatment plan that incorporates the TB12 Method and each of the five pillars. In addition, nutritional snacks and TB12 smoothies and supplements will be available at Encore Juice Bar.

"TB12 is expanding rapidly in the marketplace and as we looked for a new partner on the West Coast, we knew the Wynn could bring forward an integrated wellness program for their visitors of all ages and level of activity," said Grant Shriver, CEO of TB12.  "We're thrilled to bring TB12 to the Vegas strip, activating at the highest level at one of the most prestigious resorts."

The newest addition to the lineup of wellness-focused experiences at Wynn Las Vegas, TB12 Body Coach sessions join onsite amenities that include five-star spa services, an 18-hole golf course, and NutriDrip by Clean Market, among others.

"The introduction of TB12 signifies a fresh approach to wellness at our resort," said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "Offering guests a way to maintain their wellness goals while on-the-go demonstrates our commitment to providing unique amenities not found anywhere else in Las Vegas."

TB12 Body Coach sessions will occur at Wynn Las Vegas starting Sept. 22. Guests can book appointments as of today. Sessions are available to both visitors and guests of the resort. For more information, please visit www.WynnLasVegas.com.

About TB12
TB12 was founded by three-time NFL MVP and seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady and his longtime Body Coach, Alex Guerrero. TB12's mission is to empower anyone to love pain-free and perform their personal best, regardless of age or level of athleticism. The TB12 Method is modeled after the daily habits Tom uses to perform and recover at an elite level, and it is built on Alex's theory that a holistic approach to health and wellness starts with pliability. The TB12 Method is a series of healthy daily habits across five pillars, facilitating muscle recovery, injury prevention, and improved performance for anyone with an active lifestyle. TB12 supports clients through an omni-channel approach that incorporates physical TB12 Center locations in Boston, Florida, Philadelphia, with more to come, immersive digital experiences, and innovative functional products. Information about TB12 products and services is available at TB12sports.com. To keep up with the latest TB12 news, please follow TB12 on Facebook (www.facebook.com/TB12sports), Instagram (www.instagram.com/TB12sports) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/TB12sports).

About Wynn Las Vegas
Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2022 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 155,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

Media Contacts:
TB12
TB12@jonesworks.com

Jordan Massanari
Wynn Las Vegas
jordan.massanari@wynnlasvegas.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynn-las-vegas-launches-partnership-with-tb12-offering-onsite-body-coach-sessions-301622213.html

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas

