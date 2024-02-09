Is Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Potentially Undervalued?

Let's talk about the popular Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). The company's shares led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Wynn Resorts’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Wynn Resorts?

Great news for investors – Wynn Resorts is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $171.85, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Wynn Resorts’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Wynn Resorts?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Wynn Resorts, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although WYNN is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to WYNN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WYNN for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Wynn Resorts at this point in time. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Wynn Resorts (2 are concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

