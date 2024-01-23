Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Fell on Concerns Over Economic Weakness in China

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund had a strong performance in 2023 and generated a gain of 25.04% (Institutional Shares). This is more than double the MSCI US REIT Index (the REIT Index), which rose 12.27% and also outperformed the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index’s 23.09% return. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Real Estate Fund featured stocks such as Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) designs, develops and operates destination casino resorts. On January 22, 2024, Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock closed at $92.07 per share. One-month return of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was 1.82%, and its shares lost 8.20% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has a market capitalization of $10.399 billion.

Baron Real Estate Fund stated the following regarding Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), an owner and operator of hotels and casino resorts, declined modestly in the most recent quarter, in part due to concerns about economic weakness in China. We remain optimistic about the multi-year prospects for the company. We believe the ongoing re-emergence of business activity in Macau will drive additional shareholder value. If cash flow returns to the level achieved in 2019 prior to COVID-19, we believe Wynn’s shares will increase 30% to 50% higher than where they have recently traded. We believe additional drivers for future value creation beyond a re-emergence in Macau business activity include: (i) our expectation for long-term growth opportunities in the company’s U.S.-centric markets of Las Vegas and Boston, including an expansion of Wynn’s Encore Boston Harbor resort; (ii) Wynn’s plans to develop an integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates with 1,500 hotel rooms and a casino that is similar in size to that of Encore Boston Harbor; (iii) opportunities to improve cash-flow margins by rightsizing labor and achieving lower staff costs in Macau; (iv) the possibility that Wynn is granted a New York casino license; and (v) an expansion in the company’s valuation multiple to levels achieved prior to the pandemic."

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 41 hedge fund portfolios held Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) at the end of third quarter which was 47 in the previous quarter.

