Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) ended the recent trading session at $94.99, demonstrating a -1.16% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had lost 3.86% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.74% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.57% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Wynn Resorts will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 393.1%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.77 billion, indicating a 24.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.37 per share and a revenue of $7.11 billion, indicating changes of +30.98% and +8.88%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.73% higher. Wynn Resorts is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Wynn Resorts is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.12, which means Wynn Resorts is trading at a premium to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 198, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

