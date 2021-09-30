U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

WynnBET Secures Market Access in Louisiana

·2 min read
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier online sports betting and casino ("iGaming") app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Thursday it has obtained market access in Louisiana. Louisiana represents the 17th jurisdiction in a rapidly growing footprint of states in which WynnBET has secured varying degrees of market access.

(PRNewsfoto/WynnBET)
WynnBET is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia. In addition, WynnBET currently has varying degrees of market access to 17* states covering approximately 46% of the U.S. population and is in negotiations to obtain access in seven additional states, which would result in WynnBET's footprint covering approximately 77% of the U.S. adult population.

* - The online sports betting and iGaming industry's legislative and regulatory landscape is rapidly evolving and WynnBET's access is subject to change as a result. WynnBET has market access agreements or opportunities which will become effective if legalized and regulatory requirements, licensee eligibility, and suitability standards are met. Such market access and licensure are subject to legalization and required approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

For more information, please visit www.WynnBET.com.

About Wynn Interactive
Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Approved Sportsbook Operator of the NFL, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, MLB and NBA, and proud marketing partner of several NFL, NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit www.wynninteractive.com or www.WynnBET.com.

Media Contact:
Seth Medvin, WynnBET
702-770-7832
seth.medvin@wynnbet.com

Investor Relations:
Vincent Zahn, Wynn Resorts
(702) 770-7555
investorrelations@wynnresorts.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynnbet-secures-market-access-in-louisiana-301388110.html

SOURCE WynnBET

