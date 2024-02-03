Wynnstay Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£735.9m (up 3.2% from FY 2022).

Net income: UK£6.93m (down 60% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 0.9% (down from 2.4% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: UK£0.31 (down from UK£0.83 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Wynnstay Group EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 12%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Agriculture segment contributing a total revenue of UK£584.3m (79% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£656.8m amounted to 89% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to UK£60.1m (83% of total expenses). Explore how WYN's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 1.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Food industry in the United Kingdom are expected to grow by 4.1%.

Performance of the British Food industry.

The company's shares are up 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Wynnstay Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.