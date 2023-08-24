Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.055

The board of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 1.9% on the 31st of October to £0.055, up from last year's comparable payment of £0.054. This takes the dividend yield to 4.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Wynnstay Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Wynnstay Group's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

EPS is set to fall by 33.5% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 45%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Wynnstay Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.085, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.171. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Wynnstay Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Wynnstay Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Wynnstay Group's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Wynnstay Group (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Is Wynnstay Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

