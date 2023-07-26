Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.055

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 31st of October to £0.055, which will be 1.9% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.054. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which is above the industry average.

Wynnstay Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Wynnstay Group's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 33.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 45%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Wynnstay Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.085 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.171. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Wynnstay Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 10% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Wynnstay Group's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Wynnstay Group (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Wynnstay Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

