Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.055

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) will increase its dividend on the 31st of October to £0.055, which is 1.9% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.054. This makes the dividend yield 3.8%, which is above the industry average.

Wynnstay Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Wynnstay Group is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 26.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 41%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Wynnstay Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.085 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.17. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Wynnstay Group has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Wynnstay Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 10% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Wynnstay Group's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Wynnstay Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

