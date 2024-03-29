Wynnstay Group Plc's (LON:WYN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 80% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Wynnstay Group's estimated fair value is UK£6.39 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£3.55 suggests Wynnstay Group is potentially 44% undervalued

Industry average discount to fair value of 40% suggests Wynnstay Group's peers are currently trading at a lower discount

Does the March share price for Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Wynnstay Group Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£13.9m UK£8.00m UK£8.90m UK£7.89m UK£7.31m UK£6.96m UK£6.77m UK£6.67m UK£6.63m UK£6.64m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -11.31% Est @ -7.43% Est @ -4.71% Est @ -2.80% Est @ -1.47% Est @ -0.54% Est @ 0.12% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% UK£13.1 UK£7.1 UK£7.5 UK£6.2 UK£5.5 UK£4.9 UK£4.5 UK£4.2 UK£3.9 UK£3.7

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£61m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£6.6m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (6.0%– 1.6%) = UK£154m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£154m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= UK£86m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£146m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£3.6, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Wynnstay Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Wynnstay Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for WYN.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Wynnstay Group, we've compiled three further items you should further research:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Wynnstay Group that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does WYN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

