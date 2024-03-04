Wynnstay Group's (LON:WYN) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.1175

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) will increase its dividend on the 30th of April to £0.1175, which is 1.3% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.116. This makes the dividend yield 4.5%, which is above the industry average.

Wynnstay Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Wynnstay Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 5.0% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 64%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Wynnstay Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from £0.0875 total annually to £0.173. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.0% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. It's not great to see that Wynnstay Group's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 5.0% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Wynnstay Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Wynnstay Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

