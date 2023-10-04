Wynnstay Group's (LON:WYN) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Wynnstay Group's (LON:WYN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Wynnstay Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£17m ÷ (UK£229m - UK£84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, Wynnstay Group has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.6% generated by the Food industry.

View our latest analysis for Wynnstay Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wynnstay Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Wynnstay Group.

So How Is Wynnstay Group's ROCE Trending?

Wynnstay Group is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 62%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Wynnstay Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Wynnstay Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 3.3% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Story continues

If you'd like to know more about Wynnstay Group, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

While Wynnstay Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.