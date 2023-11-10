Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.095

Wynnstay Properties Plc's (LON:WSP) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 15th of December to £0.095, with investors receiving 5.6% more than last year's £0.09. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 3.4%, which is below the industry average.

Wynnstay Properties' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Wynnstay Properties' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

EPS is set to fall by 14.2% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 70%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.108 total annually to £0.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.3% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Wynnstay Properties might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Wynnstay Properties' EPS has fallen by approximately 14% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Our Thoughts On Wynnstay Properties' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Wynnstay Properties' payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Wynnstay Properties is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 5 warning signs for Wynnstay Properties that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

