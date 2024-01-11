Wyoming Valley West still looking for business manager

Jan. 11—KINGSTON — At the monthly meeting Wednesday Wyoming Valley West School Board Member Paul Keating offered a reminder to anyone with a finance background looking for a job: The district is in need of a new business manager.

The job should be a bit easier for any incoming manager thanks to the board's decision to change banks for deposits. Keating announced that since the move of about $36 million to higher-yield accounts, the district is getting at least $85,000 more a month in interest.

Keating noted the market is tough and applicants are sparse for a business manager, with many people opting for private sector jobs that allow them to work at home much of the time. But the district needs one to continue what he considers significant progress in fixing long-standing budget problems and stabilizing finances in recent years.

The voting session itself was short, involving adopting 46 policy revisions as part of an ongoing revamping of district policies, which Superintendent David Tosh has said were increasingly outdated amid a rapidly shifting education landscape.

The agenda also included a number of personnel moves. The board:

—Accepted the retirements of elementary teacher Deborah Castner, social studies teacher Denise O'Hara, and cleaner Linda Bond.

—Appointed Anthony Deitrick and Idrissa Lampley as cleaners at $13/hour, Kim Reseter and Da Vae Lewis as computer aides at $11.50/hour, Jennifer Romashko as clerk at $12/hour, Jessica Sepulveda and Wanda McAllister as emotional support aides at $13/hour, Kiara Kane and Lisa Bartlow as autistic support aides at $13/hour, Susan Dunaj as nurse assistant at $150/day, Thelma Chernowsky as personal care aide at $13/hour, Steve Bale as life skills aide at $13/hour.

—Accepted the resignations of personal care aide Elena Rivera, life skills aide Vanessa Cintron, emotional support aide Sharon Lewis, high school assistant principal Michael Pozzessere.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish