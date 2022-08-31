The X-to-Earn model: Eat, sleep, do almost anything and get paid in crypto

Reuters

Amended licensing deals and other changes making it easier for cloud service providers to compete will take effect on Oct. 1, Microsoft Corp said on Monday, a move triggered by complaints about the U.S. software company to EU antitrust regulators. Microsoft President Brad Smith had announced the changes in May but did not say when they would be effective. The company, which has been fined 1.6 billion euros ($1.6 billion) by the European Commission in the previous decade for various infringements, found itself once again in the EU's crosshairs following complaints by cloud service providers in Germany, Italy, Denmark and France.